David Licauco adds construction company to his businesses

MANILA, Philippines — Actor David Licauco is now also an owner of a construction company apart from running restaurants.

The "Maria Clara at Ibarra" breakout star revealed to select reporters on Friday, August 11, that he has also started to invest in construction during the opening of the latest branch of Blue Water Day Spa in Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

The actor was asked about how he invests his money.

"I put into business. Nagta-time deposit din ako. Puro business talaga e," he said.

David is the owner of Kuya Korea, a fast casual restaurant in University of the Philippines (UP) Town Center in Quezon City that serves popular Korean dishes. He also runs Sobra Cafe, a dining spot in Alabang that serves Filipino comfort food.

"I also have a construction company actually. My own. I have a partner who is an architect," David revealed.

His construction company currently operates within Metro Manila.

David shared that he realized that he can do the job when he was building his own restaurants.

"I feel like 'yun 'yung gusto kong pasukin kasi nu'ng kino-construct 'yung mga restaurants ko, na-realize ko na kaya ko palang gawin ito nang mag-isa ako. Bakit pa ako kukuha ng contractor? So dahil doon, naisipan kong gumawa ng construction company," the actor explained.

His company currently does fit-out construction, but he is looking into doing government projects.



"I feel like gano'n naman 'yung buhay e. You just never know kung saan ka pupunta. Just taking all the opportunity that you can get and accepting it. Galingan mo na lang lagi," David said. — Video by Kathleen Llemit

