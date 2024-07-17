Eva Le Queen to represent Philippines at inaugural 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino drag queen Eva Le Queen will represent the Philippines, and by extension Asia, in the first-ever edition of "RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars."

Drag queens from 12 different countries were tapped for the reality competition series, which premieres on August 16.

Regular edition host RuPaul Charles leads the panel of judges alongside resident judge Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims, plus rotating judges from different "Drag Race" editions.

The winner will receive $200,000 (P11.7 million) and be inducted in the international pavilion of the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

"I came here for global domination," Eva said in a "Meet the Queens" clip, reflecting on the experience on the inaugural season of "Drag Race Philippines," where Eva showcased an elegant approach to drag. "I came here to show that there is excellence in [Asian] drag."

Eva did not win a badge the entire competition, but still finished joint-third, beaten in a penultimate Lip Sync Battle to eventual winner Precious Paula Nicole.

Eva's drag sister Marina Summers was that season's runner-up and later became the first Philippine drag queen to compete in an international edition of "Drag Race," taking the second season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" by storm by finishing joint-third.

The other contestants on "RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars" are Alyssa Edwards (United States), Athena Likis (Belgium), Gala Varo (Mexico), Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom), Kween Kong (Australia), Miranda Lebrão (Brazil), Nehellenia (Italy), Pythia (Canada), Soa de Muse (France), Tessa Testicle (Switzerland), and Vanity Vain (Sweden).

RELATED: Drag queen Marina Summers sets world tour