^

Entertainment

Eva Le Queen to represent Philippines at inaugural 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 8:10am
Eva Le Queen to represent Philippines at inaugural 'RuPaulâ��s Drag Race Global All Stars'
Filipino drag queen Eva Le Queen
RuPaul's Drag Race via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino drag queen Eva Le Queen will represent the Philippines, and by extension Asia, in the first-ever edition of "RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars."

Drag queens from 12 different countries were tapped for the reality competition series, which premieres on August 16.

Regular edition host RuPaul Charles leads the panel of judges alongside resident judge Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims, plus rotating judges from different "Drag Race" editions.

The winner will receive $200,000 (P11.7 million) and be inducted in the international pavilion of the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

"I came here for global domination," Eva said in a "Meet the Queens" clip, reflecting on the experience on the inaugural season of "Drag Race Philippines," where Eva showcased an elegant approach to drag. "I came here to show that there is excellence in [Asian] drag."

Eva did not win a badge the entire competition, but still finished joint-third, beaten in a penultimate Lip Sync Battle to eventual winner Precious Paula Nicole.

Eva's drag sister Marina Summers was that season's runner-up and later became the first Philippine drag queen to compete in an international edition of "Drag Race," taking the second season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" by storm by finishing joint-third.

The other contestants on "RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars" are Alyssa Edwards (United States), Athena Likis (Belgium), Gala Varo (Mexico), Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom), Kween Kong (Australia), Miranda Lebrão (Brazil), Nehellenia (Italy), Pythia (Canada), Soa de Muse (France), Tessa Testicle (Switzerland), and Vanity Vain (Sweden).

RELATED: Drag queen Marina Summers sets world tour

vuukle comment

DRAG RACE

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Celebs welcome Willie&rsquo;s return to TV

Celebs welcome Willie’s return to TV

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Some local celebrities wished Willie Revillame well and for his newest show, “Wil To Win,” to be a success. Willie...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sinong kasama ni Rigor?': Priscilla Meirelles hints at John Estrada's alleged Boracay companion

'Sinong kasama ni Rigor?': Priscilla Meirelles hints at John Estrada's alleged Boracay companion

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor John Estrada turned off his Instagram's comments section after his wife Priscilla Meirelles commented who he allegedly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Montes headlining Filipino adaptation of Japan's 'Mother'

Julia Montes headlining Filipino adaptation of Japan's 'Mother'

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Montes will lead the cast of the Philippine adaptation of Japanese series "Mother," the 10th time...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards greets 'inspiration' during 'It's Showtime' visit

Alden Richards greets 'inspiration' during 'It's Showtime' visit

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actor Alden Richards played along to the teasing of the "It's Showtime" hosts to greet his current "inspiration."
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi's manager explains actress' exit from 'Batang Quiapo'

Ivana Alawi's manager explains actress' exit from 'Batang Quiapo'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Ivana Alawi's manager, Perry Lansigan, came to the defense of his ward who was rumored to have an "attitude problem" on the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Priscilla Meirelles touches on marriage issues with John Estrada

Priscilla Meirelles touches on marriage issues with John Estrada

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Model-host Priscilla Meireles addressed a little further her current marital issues with actor John Estrada.
Entertainment
fbtw
How Pia Wurtzbach became Bvlgari&rsquo;s first Filipina Friend of the House
play
Exclusive

How Pia Wurtzbach became Bvlgari’s first Filipina Friend of the House

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
Pia shared how she became a Friend of the House, alongside Hollywood A-listers like Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.
Entertainment
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach talks about Jeremy Jauncey and jewelry
play
Exclusive

Pia Wurtzbach talks about Jeremy Jauncey and jewelry

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was recently named as the first ever Friend of the House of luxury jewelry brand Bvlgar...
Entertainment
fbtw
For Yassi Pressman, being part of &lsquo;Black Rider&rsquo; has been a rollercoaster ride

For Yassi Pressman, being part of ‘Black Rider’ has been a rollercoaster ride

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
“It’s been a roller-coaster ride.”
Entertainment
fbtw
How &lsquo;Pulang Araw&rsquo; takes us back to an important time in history

How ‘Pulang Araw’ takes us back to an important time in history

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Directed by Dominic Zapata and written by Suzette Doctolero, ‘Pulang Araw’ chronicles the intertwining lives of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with