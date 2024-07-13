^

Drag queen Marina Summers sets world tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 13, 2024 | 3:13pm
Filipino drag queen Marina Summers
MANILA, Philippines — Local drag queen Marina Summers released the complete list of dates for her world tour.

For the remainder of July Marina will be going around the United States before heading to Canada for the first half of August.

She will then perform in Singapore on August 24, return home to Manila for a show the following day, and cap the month with a performance in Thailand.

After no dates in September, Marina will resume her tour with two nights in Hawaii then Taiwan and Adelaide in Australia, all in late October.

Marina will visit three cities in Australia in November and finish the tour with stops in Brazil, Chile and Costa Rica.

The drag queen finished as the runner-up of the inaugural "Drag Race Philippines," which crowned Precious Paula Nicole.

She then went on to be the first Philippine drag queen to compete in an international edition of "Drag Race," taking the second season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" by storm by finishing joint-third.

The competition was won by Great Britain's Tia Kofi, however Marina was arguably the show's biggest star after weekly praises from the judges and audiences.

Alan Carr called Marina a Lip Sync Assassin and Michelle Visage said she was "a drag queen's drag queen," and was the only contestant with multiple badges from maxi challenges and runways at three.

