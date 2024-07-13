^

Entertainment

BarDa, MaThon break down creation, popularity of love teams

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 13, 2024 | 5:08pm
BarDa, MaThon break down creation, popularity of love teams
Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings, Barbie Forteza, and David Licauco
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — The current in demand pairings of BarDa's Barbie Forteza and David Licauco and MaThon's Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings sat down to discuss the popularity of love teams in the Philippines.

The two love teams appeared on the third episode of Netflix Philippines' Bida/Bida series which began with an exchange of iconic scenes from their respective projects in a makeshift elevator.

Maris shared her experience in a previous love team that bleeded into reality to which Barbie teased involved the creation of songs, likely referencing the shortlived pairing of Maris with Inigo Pascual.

Anthony also briefly talked about his sole previous love team experience with Daniela Stranner, reiterating something Maris said that now he's more mature so the current pairing is lighter and more fun to act around.

David said he had to improve his acting in order to keep up with Barbie, quipping he isn't as late anymore compared to before because he takes others' time into consideration.

Barbie admitted being in several love teams already, smiling when she pointed out her pairing with Jak Roberto turned into a real relationship, but noted each was a different experience every time.

One takeaway Barbie had from being in love teams is that friendship that is formed, "Nag-work kayo together, nakaka-gain ka ng friend. 'Pag puyatan, paguran, mahirap na eksena, siya lang kasama mo so 'pag okay kayo together, mas gumagaan ka kahit papaano."

The pairings then discussed the differences and similarities of where each love team grew in popularity, "Maria Clara at Ibarra" for BarDa and "Can't Buy Me Love" for MaThon, before going into a "dance break."

Maris shared feeling the MaThon love team would be successful early on shooting their "Can't Buy Me Love" scenes, admitting she didn't expect the pairing would grow to immense levels of popularity.

Barbie, who had worked with David before "Maria Clara at Ibarra," chipped in there were major changes in their dynamic because of their opposite personalities.

Maris said she finds it easy to both make people laugh and "kilig," and that flirting with your love team partner is necessary for a pairing to work.

Barbie agreed with Maris but said she enjoys the laughter part more — which Maris praised Barbie for — reiterating the other portion only works if the relationship between individuals is good.

"Ikaw anong mas madali sa'yo, 'yung dumating on time o magpakilig?" Barbie jokingly asked David, to which he responded the latter and added making people laugh is something that comes naturally.

Anthony said it's easier for him to make people laugh because of his past works and the "kilig" parts just follow.

RELATED: WATCH: Barbie Forteza, David Licauco send 'kilig' frenzy to fans at premiere night

Maris then commented on the immense support Filipinos have for love teams, which Barbie says such pairings "give them the satisfaction of kilig feelings."

"Ang sarap kiligin," Maris and Barbie both said, the former adding "lalo na kiligin para sa iba."

Maris also noted some past Filipino love teams became actual relationships, examples being Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo and Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

Some iconic love teams also include Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, James Reid and Nadine Lustre, Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson, Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin, Rico Yan and Claudine Barretto, Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion, and Jericho Rosales and Kristine Hermosa.

"It's a form of escape, kaya nakakatuwa na nakakapagbigay at nakakatulong tayo," David ended.

Barbie and David will next be seen on Netflix and GMA's historical drama "Pulang Araw" while Maris and Anthony are shooting a film directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

Apart from Barbie's relationship with Jak, Anthony is currently in a five-year relationship while David is reportedly dating someone as well.

Maris recently confirmed that she and singer-songwriter Rico Blance have broken which caught many fans by surprise. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Rico and I are over': Maris Racal confirms split with Rico Blanco

vuukle comment

ANTHONY JENNINGS

BARBIE FORTEZA

DAVID LICAUCO

MARIS RACAL

NETFLIX

NETFLIX PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After sports and pageantry, showbiz comes next for Michele Gumabao

After sports and pageantry, showbiz comes next for Michele Gumabao

By Leah C. Salterio | 18 hours ago
Her name is spelled with only one L. That is one of the many unique features that beauty queen (Binibining Pilipinas Globe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sue Ramirez remains a favorite of producers and we know why

Sue Ramirez remains a favorite of producers and we know why

By MJ Marfori | 18 hours ago
Talent is one thing but character is definitely another.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Rico and I are over': Maris Racal confirms split with Rico Blanco
play

'Rico and I are over': Maris Racal confirms split with Rico Blanco

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Maris Racal and singer Rico Blanco have called it quits, ending their relationship which they confirmed in 2021.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jane Oineza feels some pressure starring opposite partner RK Bagatsting

Jane Oineza feels some pressure starring opposite partner RK Bagatsting

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Jane Oineza admits there is some pressure and lingering thoughts whenever she stars in a project with her real-life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maris Racal bares breakup with Rico Blanco

Maris Racal bares breakup with Rico Blanco

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
“Rico and I are over.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Now brewing: The Itchyworms&rsquo; &lsquo;Beer,&rsquo; &lsquo;Pag-ibig&rsquo; craft beers

Now brewing: The Itchyworms’ ‘Beer,’ ‘Pag-ibig’ craft beers

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
“Bawat patak, anong sarap/Ano ba talagang mas gusto ko/Ang beer na ‘to o ang pag-ibig mo?”
Entertainment
fbtw
Working with 'fantasy' icon Marian Rivera a 'dream come true' for Sassa Gurl
play

Working with 'fantasy' icon Marian Rivera a 'dream come true' for Sassa Gurl

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Content creator, comedian and singer Sassa Gurl is making a Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival debut with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines eyes &lsquo;Taylor Swift concert-ready&rsquo; stadium in Clark completed by 2028

Philippines eyes ‘Taylor Swift concert-ready’ stadium in Clark completed by 2028

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Clark International Airport and Corp., the developer of Clark aviation complex, on Friday said that it is planning to build...
Entertainment
fbtw
'VINI Vamax': Robb Guinto reacts to BINI meme comparison
Exclusive

'VINI Vamax': Robb Guinto reacts to BINI meme comparison

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vivamax actress Robb Guinto reacted on the trending photo of her and her co-Vivamax actress comparing them to the "Nation's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cedrick Juan still not used to post-'GomBurZa' fame and support
play

Cedrick Juan still not used to post-'GomBurZa' fame and support

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor Cedrick Juan still isn't used to the immense support he's been getting following a breakout performance in last year's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with