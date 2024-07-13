BarDa, MaThon break down creation, popularity of love teams

MANILA, Philippines — The current in demand pairings of BarDa's Barbie Forteza and David Licauco and MaThon's Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings sat down to discuss the popularity of love teams in the Philippines.

The two love teams appeared on the third episode of Netflix Philippines' Bida/Bida series which began with an exchange of iconic scenes from their respective projects in a makeshift elevator.

Maris shared her experience in a previous love team that bleeded into reality to which Barbie teased involved the creation of songs, likely referencing the shortlived pairing of Maris with Inigo Pascual.

Anthony also briefly talked about his sole previous love team experience with Daniela Stranner, reiterating something Maris said that now he's more mature so the current pairing is lighter and more fun to act around.

David said he had to improve his acting in order to keep up with Barbie, quipping he isn't as late anymore compared to before because he takes others' time into consideration.

Barbie admitted being in several love teams already, smiling when she pointed out her pairing with Jak Roberto turned into a real relationship, but noted each was a different experience every time.

One takeaway Barbie had from being in love teams is that friendship that is formed, "Nag-work kayo together, nakaka-gain ka ng friend. 'Pag puyatan, paguran, mahirap na eksena, siya lang kasama mo so 'pag okay kayo together, mas gumagaan ka kahit papaano."

The pairings then discussed the differences and similarities of where each love team grew in popularity, "Maria Clara at Ibarra" for BarDa and "Can't Buy Me Love" for MaThon, before going into a "dance break."

Maris shared feeling the MaThon love team would be successful early on shooting their "Can't Buy Me Love" scenes, admitting she didn't expect the pairing would grow to immense levels of popularity.

Barbie, who had worked with David before "Maria Clara at Ibarra," chipped in there were major changes in their dynamic because of their opposite personalities.

Maris said she finds it easy to both make people laugh and "kilig," and that flirting with your love team partner is necessary for a pairing to work.

Barbie agreed with Maris but said she enjoys the laughter part more — which Maris praised Barbie for — reiterating the other portion only works if the relationship between individuals is good.

"Ikaw anong mas madali sa'yo, 'yung dumating on time o magpakilig?" Barbie jokingly asked David, to which he responded the latter and added making people laugh is something that comes naturally.

Anthony said it's easier for him to make people laugh because of his past works and the "kilig" parts just follow.

Maris then commented on the immense support Filipinos have for love teams, which Barbie says such pairings "give them the satisfaction of kilig feelings."

"Ang sarap kiligin," Maris and Barbie both said, the former adding "lalo na kiligin para sa iba."

Maris also noted some past Filipino love teams became actual relationships, examples being Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo and Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

Some iconic love teams also include Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, James Reid and Nadine Lustre, Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson, Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin, Rico Yan and Claudine Barretto, Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion, and Jericho Rosales and Kristine Hermosa.

"It's a form of escape, kaya nakakatuwa na nakakapagbigay at nakakatulong tayo," David ended.

Barbie and David will next be seen on Netflix and GMA's historical drama "Pulang Araw" while Maris and Anthony are shooting a film directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

Apart from Barbie's relationship with Jak, Anthony is currently in a five-year relationship while David is reportedly dating someone as well.

Maris recently confirmed that she and singer-songwriter Rico Blance have broken which caught many fans by surprise. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

