Dwight Ramos still surprised by fans’ interest in his personal life

Dwight Ramos, dubbed by his fans as ‘Saint Dwight,’ gets asked if he has plans to enter show business.

Filipino-American cager Dwight Ramos could rival a movie star, given the number of fans who showed up at his recent fan meet organized by Lawson Philippines.

Though there's been a precedent — with star cagers crossing over to the entertainment scene — and he already has a built-in fanbase, the hardcourt heartthrob, who’s been playing for Gilas Pilipinas and the Japan B.League team Levanga Hokkaido, made it clear that it’s not in his personality to enter showbiz.

“I haven’t received any offers that I know of. To be honest, I am not really thinking about it because it’s just not my personality and I’m not sure if that’s going to fit me,” Dwight told The STAR in a one-on-one chat before his fan event at One Ayala.

The Gilas player takes a photo with the fans at his meet and greet.

The 25-year-old hoops star is in town for Gilas but when he’s off season, he spends “time with my family, my girlfriend,” referring to volleyball star Kianna Dy, who accompanied her boyfriend for moral support during the fan meet.

“Going to the gym also de-stresses me, and just those kinds of things, just chilling out really,” he added.

Off court, Dwight described himself as a “regular guy who likes to play video games, so I sleep when I don’t have to practice, I relax, go to the mall, just a regular dude.”

That’s why it continues to surprise him how fans are also interested in his life beyond the hardcourt.

“Sometimes, the fans get too nosy in the personal life, but what can you do?” he admitted. “They’re fans of the person and sometimes, you just wish they just watch the basketball games. But they try to get too much into the personal life. It’s okay because, I mean, as long as your circles are close to you, it doesn’t really matter.”

JM Gonzales With girlfriend, volleyball star Kianna Dy.

Being tagged “Saint Dwight” by fans is another thing that continues to surprise him. Asked how he feels about it, he said, “I don’t know. I always just start smiling because I really don’t really know what it means. I’m just a regular guy really.”

He said fans would just approach him but not to the extent that they would want to touch him or as what fans did in the viral video years back that inspired the moniker.

“They just call me Saint Dwight. But most of the time, they don’t touch me unless I’m not looking or it’s a big crowd. It still surprises me. It’s been a while already but everytime I hear it, it’s like… it doesn’t feel right to me. I’ve never been used to that,” he mused.

Lawson Creations has special Hokkaido-inspired products for the fans of Dwight until Aug. 4.

Dwight couldn’t help it though as fans expressed their appreciation and admiration in both touching and funny ways at the meet-and-greet session. “Dwight, ang pogi mo!” a male fan told the athlete upfront.

“Thank you for being such a great inspiration,” another fan said.

The event at One Ayala Mall in Makati was organized by Lawson, a popular Japanese convenience store with branches in different countries, including the Philippines, in partnership with Levanga Hokkaido. For two years now, Dwight has been playing with this Japanese professional basketball team based in Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido.

Lawson Creations, a Lawson brand with products crafted by celebs and star athletes for their fans, has special Hokkaido-inspired products for the fans of Dwight until Aug. 4. The limited edition products also come with Dwight Ramos photo cards.

Meanwhile, Dwight will be in the country for another month for Gilas. “I think we’re getting better. Especially with more time, everybody becomes closer and able to figure out each other’s place. And then we’re also getting more mature. So kind of just knowing our roles and accepting it without fighting each other, fighting the coaching staff with what they want you to do,” he shared.

With Takuya Goto, Lawson Philippines chief finance officer, director and group head of marketing and merchandising.

In dealing with the pressure and expectations of the passionate Filipino fans, he said, “I think it was harder when you’re younger, like you have so much expectations for yourself. You think everyone expects so much from you. I guess, after a couple of years that I’ve already been playing, I just play my best, I don’t expect things for myself. Whatever happens, happens.”

Dwight, who started playing at age five while growing up in the US, also advised aspiring cagers: “Just keep working hard, don’t listen to the outside noise. Just try to get yourself better. Keep getting better. Eventually, everything works out in the end.”