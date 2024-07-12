^

Jane Oineza feels some pressure starring opposite partner RK Bagatsting

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 6:24pm
Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jane Oineza admits there is some pressure and lingering thoughts whenever she stars in a project with her real-life partner and fellow actor RK Bagatsing.

Jane and RK spoke with members of the media including Philstar.com at the press conference for the 20th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival where their film "Love Child" is competing.

The couple, which has been together since 2021 after appearing in the romantic drama "Us Again," previously starred in horror flick "Shake Rattle and Roll Xtreme" and the intimate movie "Swing" last year.

The actress pointed out she and RK don't often play love teams together, making their alternative romantic-comedy helmed by Jonathan Jurilla a significant outing for them.

"'Yun ang different dito sa ['Love Child'], walang other girl or guy, we're a young couple trying figure out life and making it work," said Jane, adding she has no fears of being typecast.

One thing Jane is a little concerned about is relating to the issues of their onscreen characters.

"The more we get to work together parang mas comfortable ka, mas kilala mo 'yung kaharap mo," Jane explained. "Kunwari may breakup scene, feel ko talaga nag-break kami. Matatamaan ka talaga sa core mo."

RK echoed Jane's points about repeated shoots only brings them closer and makes them more familiar with each other.

In "Love Child," Jane and RK Bagatsing portray parents to an autistic child and must navigate the struggles of their relationship as a couple and a family.

A total of 200 titles will be running at Cinemalaya 2024, including 10 feature films, 10 short films, and 10 Philippine premieres out of the main competition, from August 2 to 11 in Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

RELATED: Movies starring Marian Rivera, Mylene Dizon lead Cinemalaya 2024 lineup

