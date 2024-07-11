^

Epy Quizon says 'Pulang Araw' role close to his heart because of dad Dolphy

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 12:19pm
Epy Quizon says 'Pulang Araw' role close to his heart because of dad Dolphy
Actor Epy Quizon makes his entrance during the grand press conference for 'Pulang Araw' held in Makati on July 9, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Epy Quizon was supposed to take a break from acting but when he was shown the character description for his role in the upcoming historical fiction drama "Pulang Araw," he was convinced that he needed to be part of it because of his late father, comedian Dolphy. 

Epy plays Julio Borromeo, owner of a Bodabil theater in pre-World War II Manila. He is the father of the show's two female protagonists, Adelina and Teresita, played by Barbie Forteza and Sanya Lopez, respectively. 

Bodabil is the indigenized version of the popular French form of entertainment called Vaudeville that became famous in the latter part of the 19th century. The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Encyclopedia of Philippine Art Vol II. said that Bodabil features musical numbers, magic acts, short-form comedy and dramatic skits. 

"Malapit ito sa puso ko dahil ang tatay ko ay isang mananayaw ng Bodabil at siyempre pinagdaanan ng tatay ko ang giyera. Naikwento niya sa akin. So, isa pong proyekto na talagang malapit sa puso ko," Epy revealed. 

He was among the cast members who attended the show's grand press conference held last Tuesday in Makati. 

His father, Dolphy, was among the performers of Bodabil during the Japanese period. He reportedly started under the stage name Golay as the comic dance partner of Bayani Casimiro. Dolphy died in July 2012 at the age of 83. He was regarded as the Philippines' "King of Comedy." 

Epy continued, "Alam ni Direk Dom [Zapata, show director] 'yun. Alam ng mga boss natin sa GMA na pagsabi nila sa akin, actually magpa-pahinga dapat ako e. 

"Ngunit nu'ng pinakita sa akin 'yung character description at saka 'yung concept, sabi ko, 'I have to be part of this'," Epy said. 

"Pulang Araw" is set during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines during World War II. It tells the story of four friends whose lives and loves will be torn between choosing among their friendship, love, family and country. 

The show will stream first in Netflix on July 26 and will premiere on GMA-7 right after "24 Oras" on July 29. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

