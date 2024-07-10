^

'Producers' Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado put up own production house

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 4:31pm
Celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo (second and third from left) with Netflix executives in an Instagram post on July 10, 2024.
Jennylyn Mercado via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado are venturing into new territory as they have decided to put up their own production company. 

Jennylyn shared their good news on Instagram Wednesday. 

The actress said that after two decades acting in front of the camera, she and her husband are trying out new roles, this time behind the camera. 

"After 20 years in the industry, Dennis and I are trying on new hats, this time as producers, as we formally put up our own production company called Brightburn Entertainment," Jennylyn wrote on Instagram. 

Among their initial steps as producers of their own production house, the couple had their first official meeting with streaming giant, Netflix Philippines, as seen on Jennylyn's post. 

Her photos show her and Dennis with Netflix executives as well as her and Dennis' managers, Jan Enriquez and Katrina Aguila. Jennylyn also tagged her other manager, Becky Aguila, who was not in the photos. 

The actress did not share any more details on her post regarding their production outfit's upcoming projects. 

Dennis, meanwhile, is set to play his major villain role on TV with the upcoming historical fiction drama "Pulang Araw," premiereing on Netflix on July 26. The show will then start airing on GMA-7 on July 29. 

RELATED: Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado break ground for new home

DENNIS TRILLO

JENNYLYN MERCADO

NETFLIX PHILIPPINES
