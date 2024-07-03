^

Comedian Dinky Doo passes away at 66

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 3, 2024 | 9:14am
Comedian Dinky Doo passes away at 66

 Comedian-director Dinky Doo Jr.

Philstar.com / Maridol Ranoa-Bismark, file

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Dinky Doo has passed away at the age of 66. 

In his Facebook account, his daughter announced that he died yesterday at 7 a.m. 

"Family, Friends, Brethrens... This is his daughter speaking po. I'm here to inform po na wala na po si daddy," she said. 

"7:20 AM of July 2, 2024, he was pronounced dead. Please, all your prayers to my father and family for him to rest peacefully would be very appreciated. Like daddy would say, Salamat po sa Dios sa lahat po ng nangyayari."

Dinky's son Jeremiah also posted on Facebook a heartfelt message for his father. 

"See you in 1000 years po Daddy Dinky Doo. Mananatili pong naka ukit sa aking puso at isipan ang lahat ng itinanim mo pong kabutihan at aral sa akin," he said.  

"Maraming, maraming Salamat po sa lahat Daddy. Mahal na mahal po kita," he added. 

The family, however, didn't mention the cause of death of the comedian. 

Dinky Doo started his career in 1986 with the movie "Inday Inday sa Balitaw." He then became a sidekick of the main character in different films such as "Small and Terrible" (1990), "Bala at Lipstik" (1994), and "Sayo Lamang" (1995).

