'Juan Miguel won': JM de Guzman, Donnalyn Bartolome confirm relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator-singer Donnalyn Bartolome shared that a pinky promise and JM de Guzman's determination eventually won her over, even though she admitted that she no longer believes in forever.

Donnalyn posted their photos as Hercules and Megara, the Greek couple, on her Instagram early Saturday morning.

She revealed how JM made her a pinky promise in February 2022 that they would do a collaboration. She found it amusing since she did not know a guy who would want to make a pinky promise with her in the first place.

"I delivered our pinky promise.. and all this happened.

"I thought we were only going to be friends. I was almost certain.. If everyone knew in detail how I felt, and everything that transpired, you’d feel the same, but the stars had something else written in them and during our exclusively dating phase, we assured each other promise rings, linked to the first promise we’d made to each other—a pinky kind for when we’re finally ready to be officially in a relationship," she wrote.

She also included a photo of their pinky fingers with their promise rings. She teased that she will tell the story behind their promise rings in another time.

Donnalyn shared that it took JM a year and five months later to court her since she told him he can see other people.

"It was all after asking him to explore other hearts — to just find another heart who’s not mine, but he proved to me that he’s found the heart that made him blind to all other hearts… a blessing it was, that it belonged to me," she revealed.

Donnalyn said that they flew to Japan to ask for her parents' acceptance. It was also the reason why they only shared about their relationship now.

She said that in June last year, she and JM wore Hercules and Megara while in a basketball court where she said she made JM's happy dream into a reality.

"His determination caused him to persist… Until one day I just could no longer resist. He awakened the love I didn’t know I still had to give to someone again ever, and even though I no longer believe in forever… I believe in Now.

"Spell it backwards and that’s what he has done, the match to capture my heart, I declare out loud: Juan Miguel won," Donnalyn ended her post.

JM left a simple message on the comments section: "I love you baby [red heart emoji]."

RELATED: Why Barbie Imperial is game to work anew with ex JM de Guzman