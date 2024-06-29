'Scarlet Heart' star Kim Ji Soo to join GMA drama 'Black Rider'

Korean star Kim Ji Soo with Filipino actress Yassi Pressman in a scene on the GMA-7 show 'Black Rider.'

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Kim Ji Soo will be joining Ruru Madrid and Yassi Pressman on the nightly action show "Black Rider."

The "Scarlet Heart" star was finally revealed in the teaser for next week's episodes.

Ji Soo was seen loading a gun and does target shooting. The next scene shows him practice shooting with Bane (played by Yassi Pressman) but they were interrupted by Calvin (Jon Lucas).

A heated scene ensues between Ji Soo's character and Calvin.

The Korean actor shared the promotional poster of his appearance on the show on his Instagram stories.

Ji Soo's drama "Scarlet Heart" was shown on GMA-7. It is one of the most enduringly popular K-dramas, alongside with his other dramas, including "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon." — Video from GMA Integrated News YouTube channel

WATCH: Korean star Kim Ji Soo joins 'Black Rider'

RELATED: Accused of bullying, sexual assault, Ji Soo admits past wrongdoing in written apology