CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
KBS drops Ji Soo from 'River Where The Moon Rises' â€” Korean media
Ji Soo in a scene from "River Where The Moon Rises"
Ji Soo via Instagram

KBS drops Ji Soo from 'River Where The Moon Rises' — Korean media

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo has reportedly been dropped by public broadcasting network KBS from his ongoing series "River Where The Moon Rises" after his written admission of wrongdoing in response to bullying allegations, according to Korean media.

Related: Accused of bullying, sexual assault, Ji Soo admits past wrongdoing in written apology

The leading man stars opposite Kim So-Hyun in the said K-drama series that only began airing in February.

Korean news site News1 reported that KBS arrived at its decision to remove Ji Soo from his lead role after careful deliberation.

 

 

Nonetheless, the production team is still in the process of ironing out details like who Ji Soo's replacement will be, whether his filmed scenes will be aired in the final cut, as well as when the replacement actor would be introduced in the plot.

Apparently, the scripts up to episode 18 — of the total 20 episodes planned — have already been written, with Ji Soo finished filming around 95% of his parts.

Korean news site OSEN, meanwhile, reported that filming dates for "River Where The Moon Rises" this week were canceled altogether.

KBS is expected to release today their official position on Ji Soo following his controversy.

K-DRAMA KBS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
KBS drops Ji Soo from 'River Where The Moon Rises' &mdash; Korean media
2 hours ago
KBS drops Ji Soo from 'River Where The Moon Rises' — Korean media
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The leading man stars opposite Kim So-Hyun in the said K-drama series that only began airing in February.
Korean Wave
fbfb
IFPI proclaims BTS 'Global Record Artist of the Year'
3 hours ago
IFPI proclaims BTS 'Global Record Artist of the Year'
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
This marks the boy group's first-ever IPFI award, becoming the first Korean act to win the accolade and the first winner to...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Accused of bullying, sexual assault, Ji Soo admits past wrongdoing in written apology
1 day ago
Accused of bullying, sexual assault, Ji Soo admits past wrongdoing in written apology
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Online users aren’t buying his apology, however, with some saying that it is actually an admission of his crime more...
Korean Wave
fbfb
LIST: Meet the cast of Netflix K-drama 'Vincenzo'
2 days ago
LIST: Meet the cast of Netflix K-drama 'Vincenzo'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Song Joong-ki returns to being the tough guy after his hiatus in the Netflix fantasy series "Arthdal Chronicles" in 2019....
Korean Wave
fbfb
LIST: Upcoming Netflix content from South Korea
3 days ago
LIST: Upcoming Netflix content from South Korea
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Here are all the new productions mentioned during “See What’s Next Korea 2021.”
Korean Wave
fbfb
BTS' 'Dynamite' is first song to top Spotify South Korea
7 days ago
BTS' 'Dynamite' is first song to top Spotify South Korea
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
K-pop sensation BTS is the first artist to hit #1 on Spotify South Korea, which was launched by the music streaming platform...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with