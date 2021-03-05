KBS drops Ji Soo from 'River Where The Moon Rises' â€” Korean media

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo has reportedly been dropped by public broadcasting network KBS from his ongoing series "River Where The Moon Rises" after his written admission of wrongdoing in response to bullying allegations, according to Korean media.

Related: Accused of bullying, sexual assault, Ji Soo admits past wrongdoing in written apology

The leading man stars opposite Kim So-Hyun in the said K-drama series that only began airing in February.

Korean news site News1 reported that KBS arrived at its decision to remove Ji Soo from his lead role after careful deliberation.

Nonetheless, the production team is still in the process of ironing out details like who Ji Soo's replacement will be, whether his filmed scenes will be aired in the final cut, as well as when the replacement actor would be introduced in the plot.

Apparently, the scripts up to episode 18 — of the total 20 episodes planned — have already been written, with Ji Soo finished filming around 95% of his parts.

Korean news site OSEN, meanwhile, reported that filming dates for "River Where The Moon Rises" this week were canceled altogether.

KBS is expected to release today their official position on Ji Soo following his controversy.