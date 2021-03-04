CHINESE NEW YEAR
Accused of bullying, sexual assault, Ji Soo admits past wrongdoing in written apology
Ji Soo
Ji Soo via Instagram

Accused of bullying, sexual assault, Ji Soo admits past wrongdoing in written apology

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2021 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo posted a handwritten letter of apology following multiple allegations of bullying, violence and sexual assault by people who claimed to be his former schoolmates.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jisoo (@actor_jisoo)

“I sincerely apologize to those who suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past misconduct. These were actions that can not be forgiven,” read the letter penned in Korean by Ji Soo posted Thursday morning.

Among the accusations thrown at the K-drama star are forcing classmates to buy him lunch and cigarettes, throwing food at other students, firing at others with a BB gun, physically and verbally abusing others constantly, womanizing, forcing other male students to sexually abuse victims and filming himself having intercourse in a bathroom with a middle school student.

“As I began acting, I received undeserved attention from the public with my past behind, and I think that’s how I’ve come this far. However, there was always a feeling of guilt inside me. It's too late to turn back regrets, which is why I dealt with severe anxiety from my dark past,” Ji Soo wrote.

He expressed “deep atonement” to everyone who suffered while watching him move on with his life as an actor: “I will reflect on and regret my past, which I will not be able to wash away for my whole life.”

Ji Soo is known for playing second-lead roles, including his characters in “Doctors” and “Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon.”

He was also named an official endorser of Filipino clothing brand Penshoppe in March 2020.

The leading man currently stars opposite Kim So-Hyun in the ongoing K-drama series “River Where the Moon Rises.”

The actor said he is tormented by the fact that he has inflicted significant damage to the network, producers, actors and production staff who have quietly been working hard on his latest show.

“I desperately hope that the drama does not see further damage because of me... Upon my knees, I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt by me.”

Online users aren’t buying his apology, however, with some saying that it is actually an admission of his crime more than his guilt.

 

1 hour ago
By Ratziel San Juan
