Maxene Magalona spotted with new rumored boyfriend at ‘Despicable Me 4’ screening

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maxene Magalona was seen watching the advanced screening of new Universal Pictures animated film “Despicable Me 4” together with her rumored disc jockey (DJ) new boyfriend in IMAX, SM Megamall yesterday.

Maxene was seen together with some kids and rumored beau Geoff Gonzalez, an artist who reportedly has a child from a previous relationship.

Just last March, the actress and DJ were also spotted “HHWW” (holding hands while walking) in an Ortigas mall.

The month after, the rumored new couple posted a video of themselves in Siargao, where Maxene attended the wedding of actress Angelica Panganiban to businessman Gregg Homan.

It has been two years since Maxene has separated from her model ex-husband Rob Mananquil, who she is in “good terms” with, she said in an interview with Toni Gonzaga last December.

Starring Steve Carrell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Madison Polan, Joey King, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman, Pierre Coffin, and Steve Coogan, “Despicable Me 4” opens July 3 in cinemas.

“Despicable Me 4” begins a new chapter as Gru (Steve Carell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and their girls – Margo, Edith and Agnes – welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

But it’s not all sunshine and roses for the family, as Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

Apart from Maxene, other celebrities spotted at yesterday’s advanced screening were motivational speakers Edric and Joy Mendoza and their family; actor and TV presenter Edward Barber; and actor JC de Vera and his family.