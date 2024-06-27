John Lloyd Cruz thanks Isabel Santos for coming to his life

Composite photo of John Lloyd Cruz and Isabel Santos during their visit at the Strays Worth Saving, an animal shelter in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Lloyd Cruz thanked girlfriend Isabel Santos for coming into his life.

In her Instagram account, Isabel greeted John Lloyd for his birthday as she posted photos of them in different places.

"Mahal kita beh," Isabel captioned the post.

John Lloyd commented on Isabel's post, thanking her for coming into his life.

"And thank you beh for coming into my life. Your love makes life a little less ordinary and carries me to a place where silence allows me to transform the greatness of astonishing pain and intolerable loss into an opportunity to be the person I want my son to see," John Lloyd commented.

"Thank you for being there beh. Thank you for your love. Please don’t ever stop cooking for me. It’s the only way I truly feel special," he added.

Isabel then replied with "grabe namannn parang birthday ko."

In another post, Isabel posted photos of John Lloyd, greeting him on his birthday.

"Happy birthday behbeh. Wala ka nanamang battery. Tawagan mo ako pagmeron na," she wrote.

John Lloyd confirmed his relationship with Isabel in October last year.

"Napadpad ako sa pag-e-explore ng art, so gallery nila 'yung una kong napasok. Matagal na kami magkakilala, we were talking before but hindi nag-evolve into something ideal for us at that time," he said.

"Mula noon, present na rin siya sa buhay ko," he added.

