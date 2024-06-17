'Player 3': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals pregnancy
MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer and content creator Alodia Gosiengfiao and husband Christopher Quimbo are expecting their first baby.
In her social media posts, Alodia posted a video revealing her pregnancy.
"Player 3 has joined the party," she captioned her post.
Social media personalities Ann Matteo, Christine Samson, David Guison were among those who congratulated Alodia and Christopher.
"Congratulations ate and kuya," Christine commented.
"Super happy for you @alodia and @csquimbo ! Congratulations!" Ann wrote.
Alodia and Christopher tied the knot on February 14 last year.
