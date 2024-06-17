^

Entertainment

'Player 3': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals pregnancy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2024 | 12:05pm
'Player 3': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals pregnancy
Alodia Gosiengfiao and husband Christopher Quimbo
Alodia Gosiengfiao via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer and content creator Alodia Gosiengfiao and husband Christopher Quimbo are expecting their first baby. 

In her social media posts, Alodia posted a video revealing her pregnancy. 

"Player 3 has joined the party," she captioned her post. 

Social media personalities Ann Matteo, Christine Samson, David Guison were among those who congratulated Alodia and Christopher. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alodia Quimbo (@alodia)

"Congratulations ate and kuya," Christine commented. 

"Super happy for you @alodia and @csquimbo ! Congratulations!" Ann wrote. 

Alodia and Christopher tied the knot on February 14 last year. 

RELATED‘My Final Fantasy’: Alodia Gosiengfiao, Christopher Quimbo recreate video game for Valentine’s Day wedding   

vuukle comment

ALODIA GOSIENGFIAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tetchie Agbayani reveals why she turned down 'Rambo 2' with Sylvester Stallone

Tetchie Agbayani reveals why she turned down 'Rambo 2' with Sylvester Stallone

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress Tetchie Agbayani looked back at her career shooting and trying out for international films, including "Rambo: First...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rufa Mae, Empoy, Pepe Herrera join competition series hosted by Vice Ganda

Rufa Mae, Empoy, Pepe Herrera join competition series hosted by Vice Ganda

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Streaming platform Prime Video released the full line-up of local talents that will appear on competition series "LOL: Last...
Entertainment
fbtw

To fathers, with love and pride

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
As Father’s Day coincides with Pride Month, it represents a beautiful intersection of celebrating family bonds and honoring diversity and acceptance. The Philippine STAR asked these “loud and proud”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto in talks for 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto in talks for 'Freaky Friday' sequel

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto is in talks to join Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis for Disney's "Freaky Friday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong feels &lsquo;very proud&rsquo; of what daughter Jayda is trying to accomplish

Dingdong feels ‘very proud’ of what daughter Jayda is trying to accomplish

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
When talks lead to and touch on Original Pilipino Music (OPM) and the genre Pinoy Pop, the name Dingdong Avanzado will come...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ria Atayde confirms 1st baby with Zanjoe Marudo on Father's Day&nbsp;

Ria Atayde confirms 1st baby with Zanjoe Marudo on Father's Day 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actress Ria Atayde confirmed the months-long rumors of her pregnancy via a Father's Day greeting for her husband, actor Zanjoe...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19's Stell launches debut single 'Room,' to hold concert with Julie Anne San Jose

SB19's Stell launches debut single 'Room,' to hold concert with Julie Anne San Jose

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
SB19 member Stell launched his solo career with the release of his debut single "Room." He is also set to do a two-night concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
Metro Manila Pride issues 'Resbak Na' manifesto, not hosting march this year

Metro Manila Pride issues 'Resbak Na' manifesto, not hosting march this year

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Non-profit organization Metro Manila Pride confirmed it would not stage a Pride march or festival this year, participating...
Entertainment
fbtw
Willie Revillame thanks GMA as he unveils title for TV5 comeback show

Willie Revillame thanks GMA as he unveils title for TV5 comeback show

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
TV host Willie Revillame is poised to come back to TV via the newest iteration of his trademark game show with a new title...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with