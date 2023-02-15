â€˜My Final Fantasyâ€™: Alodia Gosiengfiao, Christopher Quimbo recreate video game for Valentineâ€™s Day wedding

^

Fashion and Beauty

‘My Final Fantasy’: Alodia Gosiengfiao, Christopher Quimbo recreate video game for Valentine’s Day wedding

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 15, 2023 | 11:33am
Alodia Gosiengfiao and Christopher Quimbo at their wedding
Alodia Gosiengfiao, Gideon Hermosa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It was like cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao and businessman Christopher Quimbo stepped out of a real video game last night as they tied the knot in a grand Valentine’s Day wedding in Manila Marriott Hotel.

Alodia stunned in a three-way bridal gown by Filipino designer Mak Tumang, who rose to fame as the designer of Catriona Gray’s winning Miss Universe gowns.

The bride made a grand entrance no less as she walked down a video-projected animated aisle, spotlighted with the different moons from her favorite videogame, the “Final Fantasy” series.

Event stylist Gideon Hermosa transformed the hotel ballroom into a fairytale garden with lush live trees, flowers and plats, complemented with a Philharmonic orchestra’s rendition of a “Final Fantasy” theme and bridesmaids donning cosplayer hairstyles.

 

"A beautiful romance emerges so subtly yet shines so brightly like the moon in the midnight sky. An enchanting garden we created for this love story with all that is natural and splendid as the love of our newlyweds!" Gideon described his design concept for the wedding, complete with realistic firefly and waterfall projections on the aisle.

"My Final Fantasy," Alodia said in an Instagram post following the wedding, referring to both her groom and their fairytale nuptials.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alodia Gosiengfiao (@alodia)

A day before the ceremony, Gosiengfiao and Quimbo shared their “ethereal” pre-nuptial photos shot on the foothills of Mount Makiling.

The couple confirmed their relationship in April last year and got engaged in July.

