^

Entertainment

Marian Rivera takes on projects that her children can watch

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
March 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Marian Rivera takes on projects that her children can watch
Marian Rivera plays the dual roles of a loving mom and wife and an alien with the unique name 11-1- 20-8-5-22-9-12-5 (left photo, below) in her comeback series on GMA, ‘My Guardian Alien.’ When it was presented to her, the actress’ reaction was like a love at ‘first pitch,’ as one may put it. She says, ‘This was something I liked. It’s something new to me, and I’m sure my kids can watch it,.
STAR / File

With her upcoming primetime show, “My Guardian Alien,” Marian Rivera has added sci-fi to the growing array of genres — from drama, fantasy, romance, and action to historical and comedy — that the Kapuso actress has successfully ventured into thus far.

At key points of the story, she will portray Katherine, the doting mom to Doy (Raphael Landicho) and loving wife to Carlos (Gabby Concepcion), and an alien with the unique name 11-1-20-8-5-22-9-12-5, whose pod has accidentally dropped to Earth.

Such a human-to-extraterrestrial transformation, as some may agree, appeals to the sense of wonder of the young and even the young-at-heart. It could be a reason why Marian immediately gave the GMA Prime show consideration.

“This was something I liked,” she said about her reaction when “My Guardian Alien,” along with other proposed projects, were presented to her by GMA in a recent press conference, “and I told myself, ‘Ay, ang ganda nitong gawin.’ Bago sa akin at sure ‘ko na mapapanood ng mga anak ko (It’s something new to me and I’m sure my kids can watch it).”

So, it was love at first pitch for Marian, who is making a return to the primetime timeslot.

Marian and Gabby Concepcion with their ‘onscreen son’ Raphael Landicho.

“Gusto kong gumawa ng isang serye na mapapanood ng mga anak ko at magiging proud ako (I want to do a TV series that my children can watch and I will be proud of),” added she.

Marian has two kids — Zia and Sixto or Ziggy — with husband Dingdong Dantes.

She said she’s at a point in her professional life where she wants her kids to be proud of everything she does.

Directed by Zig Dulay, the cast of ‘My Guardian Alien’ also includes Max Collins, Gabby Eigenmann, Kiray Celis, Arnold Reyes, Tanya Gomez, Caitlyn Stave, Josh Ford, Sean Lucas, Tart Carlos, Christian Antolin, Kirst Viray and Marissa Delgado.
MARIAN RIVERA'S INSTAGRAM

“Ito na siguro yung time or moment sa buhay ko na sa tuwing may gagawin ako ay gusto ko na maging proud yung mga anak ko sa akin,” shared she.

Thus, the five years that she waited to star in another primetime show were all worth it.

Prior to this, Marian made a small-screen and big-screen acting comeback via the weekend sitcom, “Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa” in 2022 and the romance-drama “Rewind” (2023), now the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

In “My Guardian Alien,” she is sharing the screen with veteran leading man Gabby and adorable child star Raphael.

The Kapuso star in a wedding scene with Gabby who plays her husband in the series.

“Napaka-gaang ka-trabaho ni kuya (it’s so easy to work with him),” shared Marian, “napakabait katrabaho.”

In-between takes, the ensemble cast is given time to talk to each other and see some aspects of the actors’ personalities, like the fun side of Gabby, who is fond of making jokes, according to Marian.

“So, ginagawa niyang light ang mga pagkakataon (he makes every moment light),” shared she. “The times I (also) appreciate about him are when we talk about our lives… nakita ko kung gaano niya kamahal ang pamilya niya (I’ve seen how much he loves his family). Yun ang na-appreciate ko sa kanya, napakabait niyang tao (he is a very nice and good person).”

Marian with Zia and Ziggy, her two kids with husband Dingdong Dantes
File Photo

As for Raphael, who played Little Jon Armstrong in the hit live-action adaptation “Voltes V: Legacy,” Marian found the child actor to be really good at acting and very cute. “Si Raphael ay mahusay na bata, magaling umarte atsaka ang cute, cute niya.”

On getting into her dual roles and doing family drama, sci-fi, and fantasy in the series, Marian said she made some adjustments initially.

“At first, it was challenging to be working on the set of a soap after a five-year break,” said she.

She revealed that she initially struggled with finding her angle, the lighting and even her lines. “Hindi ko alam kung saan ang anggulo ko, nasaan ang lighting, nangapa talaga ako, and even the lines, kasi parang medyo nahirapan. I seemed to have a hard time memorizing the lines and everything.”

Then she eventually found her foothold and acknowledged the help that everybody, from her production assistant to director Zig Dulay, gave her.

Since one of her characters is an extraterrestrial being, Marian was also asked about her thoughts on its existence.

Her response was in the affirmative, piquing one’s interest. “Dahil ginawa ko ito, oo. Kaya manood kayo baka mamaya magpakita sa inyo,” she quipped.

In the next breath, she said, “Minsan kasi mahirap paniwalaan ang mga bagay na hindi mo nakikita, ‘di ba? Mahirap sabihin na oo, pero hindi mo naman nakita. Ngayon kasi ang pinagbabasehan natin yung nakikita. So, malay natin kung meron. (Sometimes, it’s tough to believe something you don’t see. Seeing is a basis for believing. Who knows if an alien does exist?)”

With her upcoming show, which will premiere on April 1 at 8:50 p.m. and air weeknights thereafter, Marian reiterated that she looks forward to doing more projects that her children can watch and be proud of. “So lahat ng ito ay blessing para sa akin (All of this is a blessing to me).”

vuukle comment

MARIAN RIVERA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daniel Padilla sends birthday greeting to ex-flame Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla sends birthday greeting to ex-flame Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla greeted his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo on her birthday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ariel Villasanta tries to sell Mommy Elvie's urn to Boss Toyo &mdash; with freebies

Ariel Villasanta tries to sell Mommy Elvie's urn to Boss Toyo — with freebies

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Ariel Villasanta tried to sell his mother Elvi's urn to Boss Toyo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Zanjoe and Ria pull off surprise wedding

Zanjoe and Ria pull off surprise wedding

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
“In love na in love.”
Entertainment
fbtw
No charges for 'Papa Swift' in Australia after alleged Eras altercation

No charges for 'Papa Swift' in Australia after alleged Eras altercation

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Australian police said no action would be taken against Taylor Swift's father — nicknamed "Papa Swift" by her adoring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis happy for 'It's Showtime,' open to guest in new GMA noontime show

Paolo Contis happy for 'It's Showtime,' open to guest in new GMA noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis is glad that ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" found a new home in GMA. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Moira Dela Torre highlights value of giving credit following viral copyright issue
play

Moira Dela Torre highlights value of giving credit following viral copyright issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Moira Dela Torre weighed in on the viral copyright issue and said that it is important to give credit where credit is du...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Conflicted, heartbreaking': Sarah Geronimo on animal cruelty, being Pescatarian
play

'Conflicted, heartbreaking': Sarah Geronimo on animal cruelty, being Pescatarian

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo is passionate about the plight of animals that she recently tweeted about it and revealed that she is on her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andi Eigenmann brings some of Jaclyn Jose's ashes to Siargao

Andi Eigenmann brings some of Jaclyn Jose's ashes to Siargao

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Actress Andi Eigenmann brought some ashes of her mom Jaclyn Jose to Siargao. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Will Smith, Vanessa Hudgens back in 'Bad Boys 4,' trailer drops

Will Smith, Vanessa Hudgens back in 'Bad Boys 4,' trailer drops

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for another round as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett following the dropped trailer...
Entertainment
fbtw
Korean star Lee Sang Yeob marries non-showbiz girlfriend

Korean star Lee Sang Yeob marries non-showbiz girlfriend

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
"My Lovely Boxer" star Lee Sang-yeob has tied the knot with his non-showbiz girlfriend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with