Local celebs’ go-to restaurants, catering services

Local celebrities, too, have their go-to restaurants where they would dine with their loved ones and cater food from there whenever they hold special events.

The likes of celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, for example, had Crepe Glazik during the birthdays of their son, Sixto.

Crepe Glazik serves homemade authentic French crepes and flavorful gelatos for dessert.

According to Crepe Glazik owner Neven Charpentier, apart from Marian and Dingdong, Bea Alonzo had also hired them for her birthday, Kris Bernal for a baby shower and Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo for their wedding.

The French creperie started during the COVID pandemic lockdown. Charpentier told The STAR in an interview, “I have the project to make creperie in the Philippines because I see the market for that…people are familiar with crepes but (not like the ones) that I find in my own place in Brittany, France. It’s like the tradition(al) Brittany crepe which is not yet so popular in the Philippines. So I was thinking there’s a market for that,” said he.

“During the first lockdown, at that time, we started donating to hospitals, for doctors and nurses. So that’s how it started. Our first clients were doctors and nurses who wanted to buy from our condo. We don’t have a restaurant yet at that time. So (we make crepes) from our home.”

8Cuts’ classic combo of burger and famous Oh Rings are sure to fire up your lunch or dinner any day.

Alex Gonzaga was one of the first personalities to feature Crepe Glazik on her social media pages in 2020, added Charpentier. “After that, it was just a word of mouth, it just started online.”

Charpentier and his wife opened their first branch in Makati City three years ago and their second branch in November last year at the second floor, Uptown Mall, a Megaworld Lifestyle Mall in BGC, Taguig City.

“We also do events. (There are) celebrities who come to our restaurant branch in Makati. Recently, we have Iza Calzado who really comes very often. She is our neighbor. And Marian Rivera who got us several times for events (like at) his son’s birthday,” Charpentier went on.

Charpentier was the one who created all the homemade recipes on the menu which include chocolate praline (chocolate and homemade French praline topped with praline gelato), mangue et chocolat (chocolate mango topped with fresh mango gelato or dark chocolate gelato), among others.

Another restaurant in Uptown Bonifacio is Mamou, famous for its dry aged bone-in ribeye steak and steamed and deshelled live Alaskan king crab. It also serves flavorful appetizers and pastas, including the stracciatella and Lorenzo’s truffle cream.

Situated at the ground floor of One Uptown Residence, Mamou branch manager Michael Luis Alcala Chua said he saw some celebrities dining at Mamou’s various locations.

“Usually naman what happens is they post on Instagram, it’s more of a word of mouth. I’ve seen some, like Dimples (Romana) in Mamou-Rockwell… I think the other week may kumain dito na Korean na K-drama star. I forgot the name. Some basketball players, chef JP Anglo,” shared Chua of personalities who would visit the restaurant.

Crepe Glazik serves both dessert and savory crepes to complement its entire menu.

“(Mamou) is like homestyle kitchen. For me, (you will) feel at home with the staff, they assist to whoever you are, they check back, like, ‘Ma’am, how’s the food?’ It’s the food quality and the family-style (dining) also.”

At Mamou, customers can look forward to “good food, good service, and also very nice ambiance,” added Chua.

Next to Mamou is 8Cuts known for The Dirty Bucket meal, filled with onion rings, thigh poppers, nacho chips, and the OG fries favorite. It also offers Burger Bomb or Bigger-Than-Your-Face Pork Chop rice that’s worth the try.

These are just some of the eating places that one could try to satisfy one’s food cravings at one of Taguig City’s gastronomic destinations. The Uptown Bonifacio is a picturesque spot, offering a wide range of lifestyle offerings where guests can spend the whole day with family and friends, perfect for summer and other occasions.