'Queer stories matter': Alex Diaz on pushing 'Glitter & Doom' for Pride month release

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Canadian queer actor Alex Diaz underscored the importance of telling stories of the LGBTQIA community in the Philippines during the Pride and Independence month of June.

Diaz stars in the queer musical film "Glitter & Doom," which uses songs by Grammy winners the Indigo Girls, alongside Alan Cammish, Missi Pyle, and Disney legend Ming-Na Wen.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Diaz shared how particularly significant it was for them to tell the film's story and who they are dedicating it to.

After making rounds in over 40 film festivals late last year, "Glitter & Doom" got a wide release in the United States last March, but Diaz pushed for the movie to come out in the Philippines in June.

"We got it geolocked for the Philippines in June kasi love letter ko rin ito for the LGBTQ community and Filipino talents," Diaz explained. "This Pride month, I want everybody to watch this and [the queer community] will feel seen and represented."

The actor added they wanted the world "to see LGBTQ stories not only matter but [have] purchasing power," making a mark wherein making and telling queer stories is not only viable but important and marketable.

The film serves sort of a major comeback for Diaz, who was publicly outed back in 2019 and at the time considered quitting showbiz.

"It's not my moment to claim, this is for God, my 18-year-old self who would cry because I was shamed into being in the closet, and for anyone in the community who's ever felt the same," Diaz said.

The actor added that it would mean so much to have an international queer film screened in the Philippined topbilled by a Filipino.

"I'm not just a queer actor, I'm a Filipino queer actor — Filipino first. More than our sexuality, our religions, we're Filipinos," they continued. "This film is going to stir controversy because it is controversial, but I hope it's a step in the right direction."

Indigo Girls

Philstar.com asked Diaz about the queer film's impact through the lens of the Indigo Girls' songs.

The actor called the duo "legendary" and praised them for really changing the queer movement of the '80s. He noted how the Indigo Girls did not just give access to their whole catalog, but it came around the time when one of their hits, "Closer to Fine," was used in "Barbie" last year.

"It's a worthy story but a controversial one for the Philippines, so controversial na nabigyan siya ng R-18 rating. There's a love scene — I wouldn't say it's risqué, it's a montage of music — tastefully done but nabigyan ng R-18," Diaz said.

They acknowledged it was a fair rating for the film, adding that many in the queer community do not come out until later on in their lives. The actor said that this likely influenced the film's rating.

Diaz stressed viewers should listen carefully to the many beautiful lyrics of the Indigo Girls, quoting one from "World Falls" that goes, "This world was meant for me, don't bury me."

"It was from the ashes of what I thought was the end of my dreams was what birthed the next chapter in my story. That never would have happened if I hadn't fallen, whether it was my choice or not to be authentic," they contemplated.

"There's something about the phrase 'falling into place,' and it's that 'falling' where you just have to trust — feel uncomfortable, scared, shocked — but you need it," Diaz ended. "You are your own worst enemy and you can really achieve anything like 'Glitter and Doom' if you really put your heart into it."

