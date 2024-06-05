^

Entertainment

'Queer stories matter': Alex Diaz on pushing 'Glitter & Doom' for Pride month release

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 12:35pm
'Queer stories matter': Alex Diaz on pushing 'Glitter & Doom' for Pride month release
Actor Alex Diaz
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Canadian queer actor Alex Diaz underscored the importance of telling stories of the LGBTQIA community in the Philippines during the Pride and Independence month of June.

Diaz stars in the queer musical film "Glitter & Doom," which uses songs by Grammy winners the Indigo Girls, alongside Alan Cammish, Missi Pyle, and Disney legend Ming-Na Wen.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Diaz shared how particularly significant it was for them to tell the film's story and who they are dedicating it to.

After making rounds in over 40 film festivals late last year, "Glitter & Doom" got a wide release in the United States last March, but Diaz pushed for the movie to come out in the Philippines in June.

"We got it geolocked for the Philippines in June kasi love letter ko rin ito for the LGBTQ community and Filipino talents," Diaz explained. "This Pride month, I want everybody to watch this and [the queer community] will feel seen and represented."

The actor added they wanted the world "to see LGBTQ stories not only matter but [have] purchasing power," making a mark wherein making and telling queer stories is not only viable but important and marketable.

Related: 'I made it': Alex Diaz on working with 'Mulan' star Ming-Na Wen

The film serves sort of a major comeback for Diaz, who was publicly outed back in 2019 and at the time considered quitting showbiz.

"It's not my moment to claim, this is for God, my 18-year-old self who would cry because I was shamed into being in the closet, and for anyone in the community who's ever felt the same," Diaz said.

The actor added that it would mean so much to have an international queer film screened in the Philippined topbilled by a Filipino.

"I'm not just a queer actor, I'm a Filipino queer actor — Filipino first. More than our sexuality, our religions, we're Filipinos," they continued. "This film is going to stir controversy because it is controversial, but I hope it's a step in the right direction."

Indigo Girls

Philstar.com asked Diaz about the queer film's impact through the lens of the Indigo Girls' songs.

Related: Vice Ganda, BINI, 'Drag Race Philippines' queens lead Pride PH 2024 hosts, performers

The actor called the duo "legendary" and praised them for really changing the queer movement of the '80s. He noted how the Indigo Girls did not just give access to their whole catalog, but it came around the time when one of their hits, "Closer to Fine," was used in "Barbie" last year.

"It's a worthy story but a controversial one for the Philippines, so controversial na nabigyan siya ng R-18 rating. There's a love scene — I wouldn't say it's risqué, it's a montage of music — tastefully done but nabigyan ng R-18," Diaz said.

They acknowledged it was a fair rating for the film, adding that many in the queer community do not come out until later on in their lives. The actor said that this likely influenced the film's rating.

Diaz stressed viewers should listen carefully to the many beautiful lyrics of the Indigo Girls, quoting one from "World Falls" that goes, "This world was meant for me, don't bury me."

"It was from the ashes of what I thought was the end of my dreams was what birthed the next chapter in my story. That never would have happened if I hadn't fallen, whether it was my choice or not to be authentic," they contemplated.

"There's something about the phrase 'falling into place,' and it's that 'falling' where you just have to trust — feel uncomfortable, scared, shocked — but you need it," Diaz ended. "You are your own worst enemy and you can really achieve anything like 'Glitter and Doom' if you really put your heart into it."

RELATED: What is a 'transformational woman'? Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo explains

vuukle comment

ALEX DIAZ

LGBT

LGBT COMMUNITY

PRIDE

PRIDE MONTH

QUEER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angel Aquino reacts to rumored Hilda Koronel comeback
Exclusive

Angel Aquino reacts to rumored Hilda Koronel comeback

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 2 days ago
There are rumors that actress Hilda Koronel is coming back to the Philippines to receive an Urian Lifetime Achievement Award....
Entertainment
fbtw
Meet the Win Girls, Willie Revillame&rsquo;s female co-hosts in new TV5 show

Meet the Win Girls, Willie Revillame’s female co-hosts in new TV5 show

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The newly introduced Win Girls, composed of Inday Fatima, Queenay, and Ana Ramsey, were thrilled to be joining Willie Revillame...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yassi Pressman, Luigi Villafuerte 'hard launch' relationship with festival PDA

Yassi Pressman, Luigi Villafuerte 'hard launch' relationship with festival PDA

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Yassi Pressman publicly showed her love to Camarines Governor Luigi Villafuerte by torridly kissing him at a recent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto's GMA sitcom 'Open 24/7' bids farewell

Vic Sotto's GMA sitcom 'Open 24/7' bids farewell

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Pauleen Luna confirmed that her husband Vic Sotto's GMA-7 sitcom "Open 24/7" aired its final episode last May 25.
Entertainment
fbtw
Tonton Gutierrez and Glydel Mercado recall surprising start of lifelong romance

Tonton Gutierrez and Glydel Mercado recall surprising start of lifelong romance

By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
Whoever says that lifelong romance is not possible should take a closer look at celebrity couple Tonton Gutierrez and Glydel...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Miss World Philippines announces 2nd set of 2024 delegates

Miss World Philippines announces 2nd set of 2024 delegates

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 hours ago
The Miss World Philippines organization announced the remaining half of official candidates; after revealing the first set...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ni&ntilde;o Muhlach reacts to 81-year-old dad's relationship with 30-year-old girl

Niño Muhlach reacts to 81-year-old dad's relationship with 30-year-old girl

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Alex Muhlach, 81-year-old father of actor Niño Muhlach, opened up about his relationship with 30-year-old Mae For...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes: Life is so much more than just social media

Andrea Brillantes: Life is so much more than just social media

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Andrea Brillantes is grounded in reality and doesn’t get easily affected by bashing on social media.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sparkle&rsquo;s Pokwang and Boobay share their wish lists of projects

Sparkle’s Pokwang and Boobay share their wish lists of projects

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Pokwang and Boobay form part of the Kapuso comedy department. They will continue to regale audiences with their own brand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Hardy prepares curtain call in 'Venom 3' trailer

Tom Hardy prepares curtain call in 'Venom 3' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Columbia Pictures released a full trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance," the third and likely final film starring Tom Hardy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with