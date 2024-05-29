^

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi married — Jon Bon Jovi

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 2:41pm
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi confirmed his son Jake Bongiovi and "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The artist shared on BBC's "The One Show" some details about the private wedding.

"They're great, they're absolutely fantastic, it was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is as happy as can be," Jon said.

Another media outlet reported that Jon's wife Dorothea Hurley and Millie's parents attended the event, with a bigger ceremony planned later this year.

Rumors that Millie and Jake were married spread last week after they were seen around New York City wearing wedding rings.

Jake and Millie announced their engagement last April 2023 after two-and-a-half years of dating.

Millie's "Stranger Things" co-star Matthew Modine revealed last March that he would officiate the wedding as he has license to oversee marriages.

"Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea," Matthew said then. "So, I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife."

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown's 'Stranger Things' co-star Matthew Modine to officiate her wedding

Philstar
