Chie Filomeno keeps things 'low-key' with Jake Cuenca

Chie Filomeno was launched as the first-ever brand ambassador for SkeenCare beauty brand on May 25, 2024 in Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines — It was last year that Chie Filomeno confirmed that she is dating fellow actor Jake Cuenca, and so far, she said they are happy.

The actress was recently launched as the first-ever ambassador for beauty brand SkeenCare, which recently celebrated its fourth year anniversary. As part of its fourth-year milestone, the brand also introduced its new SkeenCare Rejuvenating and Maintenance sets.

"We're really happy. We're really happy and, ano, keeping things low-key," said the actress to reporters who covered the company's grand event in Grand Hyatt in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The actress shared what she feels about her relatively new relationship with the actor and how she appreciates him for respecting her wishes and her goals as an actress herself.

"Siyempre, we know naman na he's already Jake Cuenca, but to think na parang nire-respeto niya 'yung gusto kong mangyari, 'yung time.

"Siyempre, I just don't want to be Jake Cuenca's someone or significant other so... He's very respectful sa aspect na 'yun so I'm very happy," she added.

She said it was a decision to keep their relationship private, away from the limelight that they are living in as public figures in a time when most are very open about their relationships on social media.

"It's not a secret e. I'm just keeping it private. Para hindi na maraming tao ang magme-meddle din," the actress said.

