Why Jake Cuenca pursued anew ‘TOTGA’ Chie Filomeno

Jake Cuenca says his relationship with Chie Filomeno has no label yet, but ‘I would say this is the happiest I’ve been in a very long time.’

Jake Cuenca previously described Chie Filomeno in interviews as The One That Got Away (TOTGA), but now it seems she’s the one that got back. While he said he’s not putting any label yet on his relationship with the actress-dancer, the two have happily rekindled their aborted romance.

“She is my TOTGA. We dated already before — she was with ‘It’s Showtime’ at that time — so this is the second time around. But she’s one person that I’ve kept tabs on, I’ve always wished her well,” the “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?” actor recently said during an intimate roundtable chat.

Asked what went wrong when they first dated, Jake shared, “Back then it was more of timing and so many things were happening in my life. We’ve talked about it. We’ve threshed it out.

“But to be honest, there were so many things going on in my life at that time. I was 29. I was living out the last few months of my 20s. I was wilder. But I think at this point in my life, I’m more well-balanced… I think the timing this time is perfect.

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS. The ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ actor and the former GirlTrends member are each other’s date at the ‘Night of 100 Stars’ birthday tribute for star-maker Johnny ‘Mr. M’ Manahan at Newport World Resorts’ Manila Marriott Hotel.

“I think at that time, if something happened, I wouldn’t be able to take care of her, the way that I can do now.”

Nevertheless, when the opportunity to reconnect with the 27-year-old former GirlTrends member came up, obviously Jake seized it.

“Without saying too much, I think the universe took care of that for the both of us, parang it was the Christmas ball of Star Magic (ABS-CBN’s talent management). Everything happened from there. And also, timing. We’re both single. The universe figured that out. Ang dali nga,” he said.

Describing the qualities that made him admire Chie, he said, “She’s a very amazing person. Sobrang bait. One thing that I really really really like and admire about her is her journey, sobrang pasensya niya… she definitely teaches me patience and for me, that’s the hardest lesson to learn in this life.”

Asked by The STAR what made him, to borrow his words, “kept tabs on” Chie through the years years, he said, “Aside from her being very beautiful, (it’s) her personality, her family, and also her belief. Like I said, her journey is just as beautiful as she is, for me.

“Parang when you look at her, she’s a really beautiful woman ‘di ba? But when you get to talk to her, it’s even better. So, for me, and actually she knows this, I do prefer ‘pag ‘di siya ayos because it best explains her inner beauty, and her inner beauty is even more beautiful than she is in person, for me.”

Now that he’s dating again, Jake believes he’s better at handling a relationship now.

“Honestly, now, I think I’m a bit better at it now and only because it’s a bit more private. I realized it’s a lot easier if it’s private. There’s no pressure to post anything… Plus, it feels more personal because the things I share with Chie, I don’t share with the whole world anymore,” he said.

“Certainly (I learned this from past relationships) and I take the opportunity to thank all my relationships in the past. It has put me in this position that I’m just logical, rational and at the same time, less dramatic about things (plus) kasi nga I don’t drink anymore.”

Jake also shared that he’s currently at his happiest in a long time.

“I’m not putting a label on ours yet but parang I would say this is the happiest I’ve been in a very long time. Like I said, before parang siguro sanay ako na akong yung inaalagaan in a lot of those relationships,” he explained.

“But for the first time in my life, I don’t really need someone to take care of me. Let me be the one to take care of you. Does that make sense?

“I would say I’m doing my best to do it, but at the same time, I’m just doing my best to be a man because for me I don’t want to shy away with my age and responsibilities. I take full accountability for my life and my mistakes.

“And at the same time, whatever me and Chie have (I feel that) this is the most rational and most logical that I’ve been. So even if there are problems or drama, I know I can overcome it. And I know maayos namin. Nandun na ako sa position na, OK na ako that I’m happy taking care of the people that I love.”

Does Jake see himself in the “position” of marriage, someone playfully asked.

“I see myself (getting married) but I’m not rushing into it. I have a number (age) in my head, but I want to keep that private,” he said.