Elisse Joson finishes eyebrow microblading course

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 4:07pm
MANILA, Philippines — After a few months of training, Kapamilya actress Elisse Joson performed her first-ever eyebrow microblading. 

In her Instragram account, Elisse posted a video of her procedure. 

"My first go on Eyebrow Microblading, trained by the best @philbeautiqinternational," Elisse captioned the post. 

PhilbeautiQ commented to Elisse’s post, saying she has a natural talent for artistry. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“You're doing really well for a beginner. Partida, that is her very first time on human skin all by herself, I just guided her. I can't wait to see what you'll achieve next. Congratulations Elisse, one of our new outperforming PhilbeautiQ babies! God bless you more!” it said. 

Elisse was trained by PhilbeautiQ. Her fan Amelyn Zafra Medina, a certified Philmaster International Instructor and owner of Beautique Aesthetic Training Center, was also trained by the company. 

“Dati ko na gustong gusto ko talaga si Elisse Joson, lalo na nagustuhan ko sya from ‘PBB’ pa lang ang ganda niya kasi at ang bait niya sa nakikita ko. Basta ang ganda-ganda niya lalo na at kahit mommy na sya grabe ang ganda niya, nag-glow talaga sya,” she told Philstar.com.

“At ito na nga sobrang saya ko at lalo ako humanga sa kanya dahil pareho na kami sa line ng beauty business, ang pagkikilay,” she added. 

Amelyn said the place where she is now is not a walk in the park. 

“Mahirap ang buhay noon lalo na nung bata pa ko. Naranasan ko mamulot ng basura, maglabada, maglinis ng bahay ng iba para may pambaon sa school. Mahirap lang ang pamilya namin swerte na yung makakain kami ng complete meals sa loob ng isang araw. Minsan nga swerte na ung makakain ka ng 2x a day,” she said. 

“Way back 2019 nag-start ako mag-enroll ng Microblading 2020. And dahil sa pagsisikap ko nakapag-enroll ulit ako sa iba pang academy and nakarating ako ng ibang bansa ng dahil sa kilay. And heto na nga lumago ang negosyo ko from home base po ngayon may tatlo na po akong pwesto and may incoming pang dalawa po this year. Itong business ko passion ko, gusto ko sya at mahal ko ung propesyon ko. Atsaka gusto ko yung mga ngiti ng mga taong gustong gumanda at ma-enhance yong natural nilang ganda,” she added. 

