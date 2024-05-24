^

Ivana Alawi reveals where she got her diamond ring

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi revealed how she got her diamond ring. 

At a press conference at the recent TikTok Summit in Shangril-La The Fort in Taguig City, the host asked Ivana how she got her diamond ring. 

"Ito, sa pagla-live sell," she said. 

“'Yung revenue ko for TikTok Shop, it's actually also for the family kasi they help me with the business so nag-sheshare kami. 'Yung pag-aartista naman, nilalagay ko siya sa properties so ito nilalagay ko sa bank,” she said, answering a query from Philstar.com.

She also revealed that she earned over P10 million in just a few hours of live selling.

"'Yung biggest revenue was again eight digits in just a few hours," she bared. — Video by Anjilica Andaya, with reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 

RELATED: Ivana Alawi awarded TikTok Shop Celebrity of the Year

