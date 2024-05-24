Ivana Alawi reveals where she got her diamond ring

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi revealed how she got her diamond ring.

At a press conference at the recent TikTok Summit in Shangril-La The Fort in Taguig City, the host asked Ivana how she got her diamond ring.

"Ito, sa pagla-live sell," she said.

Ivana also explained how she handles her income from her TikTok Shop and her salary from being an actress.

“'Yung revenue ko for TikTok Shop, it's actually also for the family kasi they help me with the business so nag-sheshare kami. 'Yung pag-aartista naman, nilalagay ko siya sa properties so ito nilalagay ko sa bank,” she said, answering a query from Philstar.com.

She also revealed that she earned over P10 million in just a few hours of live selling.

"'Yung biggest revenue was again eight digits in just a few hours," she bared. — Video by Anjilica Andaya, with reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

