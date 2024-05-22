^

Entertainment

Daniel Padilla to attend Bagong Pilipinas 'Pagkakaisa' concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 3:09pm
Daniel Padilla to attend Bagong Pilipinas 'Pagkakaisa' concert
Actor Daniel Padilla
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla is set to attend the Bagong Pilipinas "Pagkakaisa" concert in Davao. 

The event will be held in Davao Del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex on June 7, 5 p.m. 

Daniel's mom Karla Estrada announced on her Instagram story the attendance of his son in the event organized by Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair. 

“This is it! See you in Davao del Norte, June 7!” Karla captioned her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daniel Ford (@supremo_dp)

Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair “aims to provide major government services to less fortunate Filipinos in various communities across the country and features the government’s flagship programs.”

Recently, Daniel ventured in the J Castles Theme Park in Tanauan, Batangas.

RELATEDWATCH: Daniel Padilla shares clip of new Batangas theme park with castle

vuukle comment

DANIEL PADILLA

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rabiya Mateo set for special role in period drama &lsquo;Pulang Araw&rsquo;

Rabiya Mateo set for special role in period drama ‘Pulang Araw’

By Leah C. Salterio | 16 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo embarked on a showbiz career after she joined the international Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Deniece Cornejo now allowed to accept visitors

Deniece Cornejo now allowed to accept visitors

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Friends and family of Deniece Cornejo can now visit her in Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oyo Boy shares fatherhood lessonS from Vic Sotto

Oyo Boy shares fatherhood lessonS from Vic Sotto

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Oyo Boy Sotto has shared how his dad Vic Sotto made sure all his kids are close to each other even though they have different...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Chantal Schmidt overcame series of unfortunate events at Miss Eco International 2024

How Chantal Schmidt overcame series of unfortunate events at Miss Eco International 2024

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Despite the series of challenges that the Philippines’ representative Chantal Elise Schmidt encountered while competing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Internet wins': Angelika Dela Cruz trolls sister's wedding

'Internet wins': Angelika Dela Cruz trolls sister's wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Angelika Dela Cruz joined social media users in trolling her younger sister Mika Dela Cruz for her wedding with Nash...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zsa Zsa Padilla marks birthday as Reyna Emperatriz, Karylle is Reyna Elena at grand Santacruzan

Zsa Zsa Padilla marks birthday as Reyna Emperatriz, Karylle is Reyna Elena at grand Santacruzan

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Straight from her birthday performance in Sunday variety show “ASAP,” Zsa Zsa Padilla extended her birthday celebrations...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy reuniting after 8 years for new show by 'The Glory' writer

Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy reuniting after 8 years for new show by 'The Glory' writer

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy are set to star in a new Netflix series, nearly a decade after they worked together on "Uncontrollably...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi shares how she divides income from showbiz, live selling

Ivana Alawi shares how she divides income from showbiz, live selling

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi explained how she handles her income from her TikTok Shop and her salary for being an...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelika Dela Cruz denies Mika Dela Cruz's rumored pregnancy

Angelika Dela Cruz denies Mika Dela Cruz's rumored pregnancy

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Angelika Dela Cruz shut down rumors that younger sister Mika Dela Cruz is pregnant that's why she married boyfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with