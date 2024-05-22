Daniel Padilla to attend Bagong Pilipinas 'Pagkakaisa' concert

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla is set to attend the Bagong Pilipinas "Pagkakaisa" concert in Davao.

The event will be held in Davao Del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex on June 7, 5 p.m.

Daniel's mom Karla Estrada announced on her Instagram story the attendance of his son in the event organized by Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair.

“This is it! See you in Davao del Norte, June 7!” Karla captioned her post.

Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair “aims to provide major government services to less fortunate Filipinos in various communities across the country and features the government’s flagship programs.”

Recently, Daniel ventured in the J Castles Theme Park in Tanauan, Batangas.

