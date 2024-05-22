^

Entertainment

Anne Curtis on 'It's Showtime' in GMA: 'Big platform comes great responsibility'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 3:16pm
Anne Curtis on 'It's Showtime' in GMA: 'Big platform comes great responsibility'
Actress Anne Curtis visits the Loewe store in Greenbelt 3, Makati on May 15, 2024.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis' shared her thought on "It's Showtime" and how some of its personalities and episodes trended over social issues. 

Philstar.com caught up with the actress at the recent event held in Loewe, Greenbelt 3, Makati. 

Anne gave a succinct yet profound answer, reminiscent of a popular adage on responsibility and power. 

"When you have a great, big platform like that, of course, alongside that comes great responsibility," she replied. 

The popular noontime show has been giving all prizes, laughs and making aspiring singers dreams come true for the last 15 years since 2009. 

Apart from these, the show has it fair share of hits and misses. 

Last year, it faced its biggest challenge when it had to serve its 12-day suspension as handed by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on grounds of several complaints from viewers. Among these were the alleged complaints on a clip involving its hosts Vice Ganda and his partner Ion Perez licking cake icing on their fingers. 

While it has its challenges, the show has also tried to shed light on different social issues that many viewers found relatable. On several occasions, one of its hosts, Vice Ganda, would quip or comment on relevant issues that are currently happening to the country. 

On his own official social media, Vice recently trended with his take on the viral "Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas" challenge were users take to the popular tourism song that promotes the Philippines. 

Vice's take not only showed the natural beauty and bounty of the country, but also its current problems, such as the continued aggression on the West Philippine Sea, Manila's infamous traffic, jeepney modernization and the disregard of national landmarks. 

RELATED: 'At least naalala niya': Vice Ganda quips on 'Showtime' contestant's birth certificate

vuukle comment

ANNE CURTIS

SHOWTIME

VICE GANDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rabiya Mateo set for special role in period drama &lsquo;Pulang Araw&rsquo;

Rabiya Mateo set for special role in period drama ‘Pulang Araw’

By Leah C. Salterio | 16 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo embarked on a showbiz career after she joined the international Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Deniece Cornejo now allowed to accept visitors

Deniece Cornejo now allowed to accept visitors

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Friends and family of Deniece Cornejo can now visit her in Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oyo Boy shares fatherhood lessonS from Vic Sotto

Oyo Boy shares fatherhood lessonS from Vic Sotto

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Oyo Boy Sotto has shared how his dad Vic Sotto made sure all his kids are close to each other even though they have different...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Chantal Schmidt overcame series of unfortunate events at Miss Eco International 2024

How Chantal Schmidt overcame series of unfortunate events at Miss Eco International 2024

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Despite the series of challenges that the Philippines’ representative Chantal Elise Schmidt encountered while competing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Internet wins': Angelika Dela Cruz trolls sister's wedding

'Internet wins': Angelika Dela Cruz trolls sister's wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Angelika Dela Cruz joined social media users in trolling her younger sister Mika Dela Cruz for her wedding with Nash...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zsa Zsa Padilla marks birthday as Reyna Emperatriz, Karylle is Reyna Elena at grand Santacruzan

Zsa Zsa Padilla marks birthday as Reyna Emperatriz, Karylle is Reyna Elena at grand Santacruzan

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Straight from her birthday performance in Sunday variety show “ASAP,” Zsa Zsa Padilla extended her birthday celebrations...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy reuniting after 8 years for new show by 'The Glory' writer

Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy reuniting after 8 years for new show by 'The Glory' writer

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy are set to star in a new Netflix series, nearly a decade after they worked together on "Uncontrollably...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi shares how she divides income from showbiz, live selling

Ivana Alawi shares how she divides income from showbiz, live selling

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi explained how she handles her income from her TikTok Shop and her salary for being an...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelika Dela Cruz denies Mika Dela Cruz's rumored pregnancy

Angelika Dela Cruz denies Mika Dela Cruz's rumored pregnancy

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Angelika Dela Cruz shut down rumors that younger sister Mika Dela Cruz is pregnant that's why she married boyfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with