Anne Curtis on 'It's Showtime' in GMA: 'Big platform comes great responsibility'

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis' shared her thought on "It's Showtime" and how some of its personalities and episodes trended over social issues.

Philstar.com caught up with the actress at the recent event held in Loewe, Greenbelt 3, Makati.

Anne gave a succinct yet profound answer, reminiscent of a popular adage on responsibility and power.

"When you have a great, big platform like that, of course, alongside that comes great responsibility," she replied.

The popular noontime show has been giving all prizes, laughs and making aspiring singers dreams come true for the last 15 years since 2009.

Apart from these, the show has it fair share of hits and misses.

Last year, it faced its biggest challenge when it had to serve its 12-day suspension as handed by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on grounds of several complaints from viewers. Among these were the alleged complaints on a clip involving its hosts Vice Ganda and his partner Ion Perez licking cake icing on their fingers.

While it has its challenges, the show has also tried to shed light on different social issues that many viewers found relatable. On several occasions, one of its hosts, Vice Ganda, would quip or comment on relevant issues that are currently happening to the country.

On his own official social media, Vice recently trended with his take on the viral "Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas" challenge were users take to the popular tourism song that promotes the Philippines.

Vice's take not only showed the natural beauty and bounty of the country, but also its current problems, such as the continued aggression on the West Philippine Sea, Manila's infamous traffic, jeepney modernization and the disregard of national landmarks.

