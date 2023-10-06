^

'It's Showtime' to return on October 28 after 12-day suspension

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 8:41pm
'It's Showtime' hosts during the historic signing between ABS-CBN and GMA
'It's Showtime' via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN on Friday said its popular noontime show "It's Showtime" will return on October 28 "stronger and better" after serving the 12-day suspension handed down by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

"After careful consideration, ABS-CBN has decided not to appeal to the Office of the President the decision of the MTRCB on 'It's Showtime' and instead serve the 12-day suspension starting October 14," read the statement released on October 6. 

The management said it respects the authority of the review board but said it stands by its program. 

"We respect the authority of MTRCB, but we humbly maintain that the program did not break any pertinent law. 

"Our heartfelt thanks to our viewers for their unwavering love and support for 'It's Showtime,' which will return on October 28 stronger and better than ever. Maraming salamat, Madlang People!" the statement ended. 

"It's Showtime" currently airs on GTV and also streams on the multiple digital platforms of ABS-CBN. 

The beleaguered noontime show caught the attention of the MTRCB after the board said it received complaints from several viewers, including the July 25, 2023 episode where hosts and real-time couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez were seen licking cake icing from their fingers. 

RELATED: 'In the spirit of fairness': Lala Sotto inhibits self from all noontime shows issues

Philstar
