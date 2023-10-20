'Kapag tuli na 'ko': Piolo Pascual opens up about having a family

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Piolo Pascual jokingly said that he will have his own family when he's circumcised.

At a press conference held in Kao Manila yesterday, Piolo was asked if he still has plans to settle down.

"I guess, in time. Siguro 'pag tuli na 'ko. Joke lang. Kapag malaki na po ako. Now kasi bata pa ko e," he said, laughing.

"Most promising ako 'di ba sa showbiz? 'Pag nag-settle na 'ko. Ang dami ko kasing labada e. Wala pa talaga kong time para diyan," he added.

For now, Piolo said that his son Inigo is enough for him.

"There's always a time for it, but for now at my age, I'm not in any rush," he said.

"I have a 26-year-old kid and I have this beautiful platform that I can practice my passion," he added.

Piolo hopes that the whole world will be ready if he already found the one.

"And if it comes when it comes, you know, I hope I'm ready. I hope she's ready and I hope the whole world is ready," he said.

Piolo played as Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, the Philippines’ first-ever documented serial killer, in his debut horror film.

“Mallari” is a partly fictional, partly true-to-life account inspired by the true story of Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, a parish priest in the 1800s who killed 57 people before being caught, thereby becoming the first and only recorded Filipino serial killer ever, antedating Jack The Ripper by more than 60 years.

The film also stars JC Santos, Janella Salvador, Elisse Joson, and Gloria Diaz with the special participation of Mylene Dizon.

The film is written by Enrico Santos, directed by Derick Cabrido and produced by Mentorque Productions and line-produced by Cleverminds, Inc.

