Paolo Contis denies breakup with Yen Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Paolo Contis denied that he and girlfriend Yen Santos have broken up.

In a report by Gorgy Rula in Pilipino Star Ngayon, Paolo just laughed off the breakup rumors after Yen deleted her birthday greeting to the "Bubble Gang" comedian.

According to Paolo, it has been a while since Yen deleted the birthday post but they are still together and they have no problems at all.

Paolo, however, refused to answer why Yen deleted the post.

He said that he was in Bicol for two weeks for the shoot of his movie with Elisse Joson under Mavx Productions.

Yen went home to Cabanatuan when he was in Bicol.

Paolo is now back in Manila and will be busy promoting his movie "Fuschia Libre" to be shown in cinemas on May 15.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Yen deleted her birthday post for Paolo, fueling separation speculations.

Apart from Yen deleting her March post about Paolo, Yen is not following anyone on Instagram.

She also has only nine posts in the social media platform.

