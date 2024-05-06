^

'Friendship over?': Netizens notice Yen Santos deletes post about Paolo Contis

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 6, 2024 | 3:45pm
Paolo Contis and Yen Santos in an Instagram post on November 20, 2022.
Paolo Contis via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that actress Yen Santos deleted her birthday post for boyfriend Paolo Contis, fueling separation speculations.

Apart from Yen deleting her March post about Paolo, Yen hasn't followed anyone on Instagram. 

She also has only nine posts in the social media platform. 

Paolo, meanwhile, still follows Yen on Instagram. He only follows one account. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paolo Contis (@paolo_contis)

Last November, Paolo clarified that he and Yen are still together. 

In Paolo's guesting on "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," Boy asked Paolo: “Dahil ito’y napag-uusapan, tanong ng bayan — Kayo na ba ni Arra San Agustin, kayo pa ba ni Yen? Will you talk or will you dare?”

“Talk. Para matapos na,” Paolo answered. 

“Yes. Kami pa ni Yen," he added. 

Paolo said that the viral video of him and Arra are just edited videos.  

"And alam mo, ‘yung mga kumakalat sa ‘min ni Arra, it’s an edited video of a portion in ‘Eat Bulaga'," he said. 

“It was maliciously edited. It’s a skit love triangle ni Arra, ako, at saka si Candy played by Betong and they just keep on posting our side of it," he added. 

Paolo confirmed that he and Yen are in a relationship in January 2023.

