^

Entertainment

Boy Abunda slams fake news using his name for crypto scams

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 12:16pm
Boy Abunda slams fake news using his name for crypto scams
TV host Boy Abunda
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Television host Boy Abunda called out a series of fake articles mentioning that he was involved in cryptocurrency, all of which were scams.

Boy began the April 17 episode of his show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" by bringing up an article about a supposedly deleted interview with actress Max Collins on the show.

The fake article said that Boy and Max went back and forth on air because the host allegedly couldn't believe Max's sudden rise in wealth, which was due to investing in Bitcoin.

The story went on to say Max convinced Boy to set up an account while on air, and the host saw an investment go up within 30 minutes.

"Nililinaw ko ngayon.... hindi ito totoo. This is fake, this is a big lie," Boy said adamantly, adding the fake article popped up on crypto.com and used the interface of a major Philippine news outlet.

Boy mentioned that the legal team of GMA Network is now studying what options to pursue against the scam website.

The host continued by noting the recent incident wasn't the first time he or his show was caught in the middle of a scam, bringing up another article where he allegedly criticized Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, but the link redirected to a cryptocurrency website.

Before, there was another fake interview Boy supposedly had with former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, to the point she called up Boy out of alarm given the number of people who contacted her regarding the issue.

Other fake interviews such scams claimed Boy conducted about Bitcoin were with fellow host Vice Ganda, actor-politician Robin Padilla, journalist Rico Hizon, Megaworld's Andrew Tan, and Jollibee's Tony Tan Caktiong.

Outside of cryptocurrency, Boy also mentioned fake articles where he allegedly discussed with doctors Willie Ong and Alvin Francisco about new medicines for hypertension, and the host reiterated all the stories were not true.

"May pattern mga fake news na ito. Lahat ito ay malaking kalokohan, puro kasinungalingan, puro scam," Boy said, calling the moves alarming and extremely dangerous.

Boy posited that such scams persist because they likely succeed, given that many people want to make a lot of money, so he advised everyone to verify the information by cross-checking their official accounts.

RELATED: 'Time to shut up': Boy Abunda on Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque's statement about confirming breakup without consent

vuukle comment

BITCOIN

BOY ABUNDA

CRYPTOCURRENCY

CRYPTOCURRENCY SCAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Donny Pangilinan courted Kathryn Bernardo, Ogie Diaz says; sister Ella calls out 'chismis'

Donny Pangilinan courted Kathryn Bernardo, Ogie Diaz says; sister Ella calls out 'chismis'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor Donny Pangilinan was reportedly another individual who attempted courting fellow Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo, according...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mga sinungaling!': 'Eat Bulaga' denies shutting down due to bankruptcy
play

'Mga sinungaling!': 'Eat Bulaga' denies shutting down due to bankruptcy

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
"Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon addressed naysayers spreading that the noontime show is ending soon due to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales indirectly denies rumors he's courting Kathryn Bernardo

Jericho Rosales indirectly denies rumors he's courting Kathryn Bernardo

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor Jericho Rosales is subtly denying rumors that he is courting Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo.
Entertainment
fbtw
DJ Mo Twister clarifies Kaye Abad 'ugly version' of Iza Calzado remarks

DJ Mo Twister clarifies Kaye Abad 'ugly version' of Iza Calzado remarks

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
DJ Mo Twister clarified why he called Kaye Abad the "ugly version" of Iza Calzado. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong Dantes, Alden Richards inject new energy, ideas into 50-year-old MOWELFUND

Dingdong Dantes, Alden Richards inject new energy, ideas into 50-year-old MOWELFUND

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
The presence of Dingdong Dantes and Alden Richards as new board members has injected new life and energy into the 50-year-old...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kiana Valenciano following dad Gary V&rsquo;s footsteps with Tagalog songwriting
Exclusive

Kiana Valenciano following dad Gary V’s footsteps with Tagalog songwriting

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Kiana Valenciano revealed that her musical genre is now more “pop-leaning,” just like her dad Gary Valencian...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joy, Ethan reunion? Cathy Garcia, Star Cinema officials visit Canada after Hong Kong trip

Joy, Ethan reunion? Cathy Garcia, Star Cinema officials visit Canada after Hong Kong trip

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Blockbuster film director Cathy Garcia-Sampana visited Canada with Star Cinema's officials after their recent trip in Hong...
Entertainment
fbtw
Korean original cast Haha, Sandara Park, SB19's Josh to guest in 'Running Man PH 2'&nbsp;

Korean original cast Haha, Sandara Park, SB19's Josh to guest in 'Running Man PH 2' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
There are more familiar names in Philippine showbiz and K-pop who are slated to guest in the second season of "Running Man...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales working on comeback show, unnamed Star Cinema movie

Jericho Rosales working on comeback show, unnamed Star Cinema movie

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Six years after his last TV role in the hit 2018 show "Halik" opposite Yam Concepcion and Yen Santos, Jericho Rosales is set...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with