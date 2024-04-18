^

Donny Pangilinan courted Kathryn Bernardo, Ogie Diaz says; sister Ella calls out 'chismis'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 1:35pm
Composite images of actors Donny Pangilinan and Kathryn Bernardo
Donny Pangilinan via Instagram, Nice Print Photography

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Donny Pangilinan was reportedly another individual who attempted courting fellow Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo, according to talent manager and showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz.

In a video upload on his YouTube channel Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update, Ogie shared that one particular young actor attempted to court Kathryn after she broke up with longtime partner Daniel Padilla.

Ogie brought up a previous viral video of Kathryn being offered soda in case she had too much to drink, and Ogie's co-host Mama Loi pointed out the person who offered shared the same initials as Daniel.

The response prompted a reaction from both Ogie and another co-host Dyosa Pockoh, likely because Ogie was trying to avoid putting out a name.

"Alam mo, hindi mo talaga mabibili ang pag-ibig," Ogie said, which Dyosa translated as "Can't Buy Me Love," which is Donny's current teleserye opposite Belle Mariano, which earned yet another humorous reaction.

In trying to explain that such information was what he received, Ogie accidentally slipped and mentioned Donny's name — which had all the hosts laughing — and left it up to Donny to confirm if he indeed tried to court Kathryn.

"Kaya lang naudlot, 'yung rason bakit naudlot, hindi ko alam. Baka naman na i-stop na talaga kasi nga wala ring magandang patutunguhan," Ogie clarified, adding that DonBelle fans might not respond well to any confirmation.

Dyosa pointed out that Donny and Belle weren't romantically involved, but Ogie explained that fans of love teams are extremely supportive of those they root for.

Ogie ended by saying if Donny does deny the rumor, then the entire thing might be untrue and that Donny was simply being friendly.

While Donny has yet to respond to the issue, his older sister Ella posted an Instagram story that subtly called out such showbiz rumors.

"Something I find really crazy about supposedly reputable [Philippine] news outlets is that they can make 'news' out of chismis/stories that are entirely untrue. How is that resposible journalism?" Ella said.

Earlier this week, Ogie claimed that actor Alden Richards and Jericho Rosales were both courting Kathryn, information he reportedly obtained from a source in Kathryn's camp.

He also claimed that between the two actors, Kathryn's family prefers Alden as he is responsible and financially stable.

