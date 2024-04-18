'Gets namin ang isa't isa': Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings ready to level up pairing

MANILA, Philippines — Maris Racal said she never thought she would still be part of a love team especially since she is in her mid-20s and is in a committed relationship.

But the stars have aligned for the "Pinoy Big Brother" alumna because she was able to find a like-minded screen partner in Anthony Jennings a decade after she started in showbiz.

"Na-reach ko 'yung age na 25, nagka-boyfriend na ako. [Naisip ko] 'Ha, hindi na siguro ako magkaka-love team ever.' Kasi sa Philippines naman kailangan young, kailangan single, kailangan pwedeng maging kayo," Maris explained to the press who huddled with her and Anthony right after the press conference for the finale of their top-rating show "Can't Buy Me Love" held in Quezon City.

It is a well-known fact that Maris has been in a steady relationship with former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco. Their huge age gap, with Rico in his early 50s, raised some brows early in their relationship. But the years have been kind to the couple.

With Maris' maturity, she came to accept that she might not be part of a love team, but like a speeding train, she did not see her and Anthony's popularity rise up.

Early on in the presscon, director Mae Cruz-Alviar and Star Creatives head Henry King Quitain said that Maris and Anthony's pairing, fondly called SnoRene, after their characters in the show, Snoop and Irene, respectively, were planned from the start.

They said that it has been a practice to think of new stars and pairings or love teams in every project or show that their studio is launching. They are just happy that SnoRene is a hit.

"So, sabi ko, this is my path. I have to focus on it and then dumating ito," Maris said.

She is happy that their tandem is being accepted despite them being in committed relationships. She is hopeful that more pairings such as theirs will be accepted just like in the past where pairings were accepted even if the onscreen partners have their own personal and private lives outside the TV screen.

Same vibes

Maris praised her onscreen partner's acting approach, which she discovered is similar to hers.

"Anthony is very instinctive when he acts. 'Yung eksena very simple naman but when I watch him do his nuances na wala naman sa script, 'yun 'yung, 'Hey, that's something I would do.' Gano'n ako. Gets namin ang isa't isa. Same kami, paano kami mag-trabaho, maybe that's why we work," she said.

Anthony, meanwhile, noted how they are both professionals when it comes to work.

"Nagpapasalamat ako kay Maris kasi professional siya sa trabaho niya. Ganon din naman ako. Andoon 'yung paggalang namin sa isa't isa," the actor said.

They both agreed that they are ready for any role that will be given to them after their show, including ones that will have them as a pair again.

Maris just stressed that they need to study their character and scripts for their next projects so they would be able to deliver what the jobs require from them.

"Can't Buy Me Love" is down to its last weeks as it is set to air its finale first on Netflix on May 7 and on May 10 on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

