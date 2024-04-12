^

Anthony Jennings, Maris Racal's SnoRene 'formulated from the start'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 5:39pm
Anthony Jennings, Maris Racal's SnoRene 'formulated from the start'
Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal enjoy unexpected but undeniable onscreen chemistry despite current relationships.

MANILA, Philippines — The successful pairing of Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings on "Can't Buy Me Love" was not an accident, but was planned all along as ABS-CBN gambled on the two actors who were previously just acing the roles that were given to them outside of the formulaic love team. 

For many Filipino drama viewers and streamers courtesy of streaming giant Netflix Philippines where the show can be viewed in advance, Maris and Anthony have become household names just like the show's leads, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, a.k.a. DonBelle. 

Their quirky pairing called SnoRene, after their TV characters Snoop and Irene, have become the talk-of-the-town. 

Their popularity led some viewers asking if their pairing was conceptualized from the beginning or was it explored further after their trending "tae" or poop scene where viewers initially felt Maris and Anthony's palpable chemistry. 

Henry King Quitain, creative head of Star Creatives that produces the show, said SnoRene had always been written as one of the show's sub-plots. 

"Sa simula pa lang ng conceptualization namin ng 'Can't Buy Me Love' meron na talaga. Nakaplano na talaga kami ng sub-plot ng kwento ng Snoop at Irene. 

"It was formulated from the start kaya kung mapapansin ninyo sa simula pa lang nu'ng nakidnap si Irene, it was Snoop. It was intended that way. So planado siya from the very beginning and we're so thankful na kinagat sila ng mga manonood apart from the phenomenon na sina DonBelle," revealed Quitain at yesterday's finale press conference held in Quezon City. 

One of the show's directors, Mae Cruz-Alviar, added that in every show, there was always the goal of launching a team-up or pairing. In the case of their show that is expected to end in May, SnoRene was that planned pairing. 

The box-office director also shared that she actually thought of the two actor's possible pairing, but kept her and other ABS-CBN creatives' private conversation about it. 

It was also fortuitous that Anthony, who was then part of the action series "Iron Heart," was said to be available for their upcoming project that would launch DonBelle as teleserye leads. It is Donny and Belle's first major primetime teleserye after leading the web series "He's Into Her." 

"I think in every show, aside from the leads na love team, there's always a goal na meron kang mabuo na bagong love team or team-up. 

"In every project, laging meron. So, I didn't talk to them about it and I guess sila din, they saw the potential of the casting and the pair-up. 

"I was on leave nu'ng first part of the show and then  'yun na pala 'yung nangyayari. They were planning na the launching of their [SnoRene] love story. I think naghahanap talaga sila kung sino 'yung pwedeng bagong i-launch din," Cruz said. 

ANTHONY JENNINGS

MARIS RACAL
