ABS-CBN warns vs fake auditions for 'Batang Quiapo,' 'Pinoy Big Brother;' Melai Cantiveros reacts

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN issued an advisory about unauthorized auditions for its shows "Pinoy Big Brother," "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" and "High Street."

The giant content producer said that it comes to their attention that individuals are falsely posting and promoting calls for auditions.

"We want to emphasize to the public that these private auditions and casting calls are not authorized, endorsed, or sanctioned by ABS-CBN.

"ABS-CBN is only holding auditions for 'Pinoy Big Brother' and Star Magic on April 27 at Robinsons Novaliches, April 28 at Robinsons Las Piñas, and May 4 to 5 at KCC Mall of Gensan.

"There will be separate on-ground auditions for Visayas and Mindanao, in addition to online auditions. Details for these auditions will be released soon. All updates regarding these auditions will be posted on the official Facebook (Pinoy Big Brother ABS-CBN), X (@PBBabscbn), Instagram (@pbbabscbntv), and YouTube (Pinoy Big Brother) accounts of 'PBB.'

"No casting calls or auditions are being conducted for 'FPJ’s Batang Quiapo' and 'High Street' at this time."

"PBB" alumna Melai Cantiveros also warned the public versus the false auditions.

“Mag-ingat kayo sa audition ng 'PBB' dahil puwedeng nag-audition kayo sa ibang hindi legit na 'PBB' staff. So mag-ingat kayo kaya nag-warning sila Direk Lauren (Dyogi) na ang aatendan niyo lang na audition ay 'yung audition lang ng 'PBB' team, wala ng iba. Kasi sila lang ang mamimili ng housemate ni Kuya wala ng iba,” she cautioned.

