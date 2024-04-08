^

Darren Espanto sets record straight on real relationship with Cassy Legaspi

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 8, 2024 | 2:28pm
Darren Espanto sets record straight on real relationship with Cassy Legaspi
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto set the record straight on his relationship with TV host Cassy Legaspi.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Darren said that he and Cassy are just best friends. 

"Makulit sila! Sabi ko best friends lang kami eh," Darren said. 

"Best friends talaga. It's something a lot of people won't get. Hindi ko alam paano explain pero syempre andun 'yung pagmamahal namin sa isa't isa," he added. 

When asked if their friendship will evolve into something romantic, Darren said, "No, not right now naman."

Darren said that he's glad that he and Jillian were trending after the pilot episode of "It's Showtime" on GMA.

"Nagulat din ako trending din pangalan namin ni Jillian. May mga ships na. She’s very chill. Nag-uusap na kami, nag-iisip ng collaboration in the future saka kung papayagan kung pwedeng tumawid," Darren said.

RELATED: 'It’s not just friends': Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi reveal real score

