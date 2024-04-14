^

Entertainment

Filipino film bags top honor; Liza Soberano among jury at Vietnam filmfest

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 3:05pm
Filipino film bags top honor; Liza Soberano among jury at Vietnam filmfest
Filipino actress Liza Soberano presents the Best Actress award at the 1st Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival on April 13, 2024 held in Vietnam.
Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Liza Soberano graced the red carpet of the 1st Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival in Vietnam, where she also served as among the judges at the inaugural film fest. Apart from her, Sheron Dayoc's film "Gospel of the Beast" bagged the Golden Star Award or Best Film. 

The jetsetting Filipino-American actress stood out in her simple yet sleek black dress with her hair polished in a tight bun as she walked the red carpet yesterday. 

She was introduced as among the judges of the First or Second Film Category, which fetes the debut or second feature films of emerging directors and talents from all over the world. 

Liza's co-judges include the Oscar-winning editor of "Whiplash" Vietnamese-American Tom Cross, film producer John Badalu, film director Nguyen Thanh Van and New York Asian Film Festival Executive Director Samuel Jamier. 

The "Lisa Frankenstein" star was also the presenter of the Best Actress award. 

Meanwhile, former Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) President Liza Diño congratulated Dayoc for his film's latest achievement on Instagram. 

"Saving the best for last….The Philippines FTW!!!! Congratulations Sheron Dayoc for winning the BEST FILM award in HIFF - Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival. This gripping feature film Produced by Sonny Calventoand Arden Rod B. Condez of Southern Lantern Studios was supported by the FilmPhilippines International Coproduuction Fund during my time in FDCP as head of the agency," Diño wrote on Instagram. 

The Hollywood Reporter's Jordan Mintzer describes Dayoc's film as "realistic and determinedly fatalistic" view at Filipino gang life. It premiered at the 2023 Tokyo International Film Festival. 

The other films in Dayoc's category include "13 Bombs," "Blue Imagine," "Dreaming & Dying," "Fire on the Water," "Last Shadow at First Light," "Oasis of Now," "Solids by the Seashore," "Tenement," "The Cursed Land" and "Wonderland."

The jury for the Southeast Asia Film award include film critics and directors such as Hoang Cam Giang, Nguyen Vo Nghiem Minh, Le Thanh Son, Dao Ba Son, Wahyuni Hadi, Janice Chua, Pham Hong Anh, Bao Nguyen and Oliver Pere, who was the artistic director of Cannes' Directors' Fortnight from 2004 to 2009. 

RELATED: Liza Soberano debuts at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024

vuukle comment

LIZA SOBERANO

SHERON DAYOC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bea Alonzo still Dominic Roque's phone wallpaper 2 months after wedding called off

Bea Alonzo still Dominic Roque's phone wallpaper 2 months after wedding called off

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor Dominic Roque still has a photo of his ex-fiancee and fellow actress Bea Alonzo as the wallpaper of his phone, two months...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards attends Kathryn Bernardo's house blessing

Alden Richards attends Kathryn Bernardo's house blessing

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards attended the blessing of the new house of Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo last night. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ina Raymundo says Donny Pangilinan reminds her of 'sonshine' Jakob

Ina Raymundo says Donny Pangilinan reminds her of 'sonshine' Jakob

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ina Raymundo revealed that it was easy to work with and establish chemistry with Donny Pangilinan because the actor has...
Entertainment
fbtw
DonBelle share their 1sts in doing 1st teleserye 'Can't Buy Me Love'
play

DonBelle share their 1sts in doing 1st teleserye 'Can't Buy Me Love'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Even if they have done films and series together since their first pairing in the 2021 web series "He's Into Her," Donny Pangilinan...
Entertainment
fbtw
Adjeng Buenaventura finally fulfills her dream

Adjeng Buenaventura finally fulfills her dream

By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
Never let go of your dream. That is what Adjeng Buenaventura is telling everybody with the release of her album Unravel.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa&rsquo; stars share views on revenge, karma

‘Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa’ stars share views on revenge, karma

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
The cast members of TV5’s revenge-themed series “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa” don’t believe in revenge, but...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bianca Umali spends birthday conducting storytelling, acting workshop

Bianca Umali spends birthday conducting storytelling, acting workshop

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 22 hours ago
The star of the upcoming fantasy show "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre" chose to pay it forward and make a difference...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aespa's Winter recovering from collapsed lung surgery

Aespa's Winter recovering from collapsed lung surgery

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Korean singer Kim Min-jeong, better known as Winter of the girl group Aespa, is in recovery after undergoing surgery for a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Samantha Bernardo marries non-showbiz boyfriend in Cebu beach wedding

Samantha Bernardo marries non-showbiz boyfriend in Cebu beach wedding

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Beauty queen and television host Samantha Bernardo is now married to her non-showbiz partner Scott Moore.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with