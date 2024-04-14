Filipino film bags top honor; Liza Soberano among jury at Vietnam filmfest

Filipino actress Liza Soberano presents the Best Actress award at the 1st Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival on April 13, 2024 held in Vietnam.

MANILA, Philippines — Liza Soberano graced the red carpet of the 1st Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival in Vietnam, where she also served as among the judges at the inaugural film fest. Apart from her, Sheron Dayoc's film "Gospel of the Beast" bagged the Golden Star Award or Best Film.

The jetsetting Filipino-American actress stood out in her simple yet sleek black dress with her hair polished in a tight bun as she walked the red carpet yesterday.

She was introduced as among the judges of the First or Second Film Category, which fetes the debut or second feature films of emerging directors and talents from all over the world.

Liza's co-judges include the Oscar-winning editor of "Whiplash" Vietnamese-American Tom Cross, film producer John Badalu, film director Nguyen Thanh Van and New York Asian Film Festival Executive Director Samuel Jamier.

The "Lisa Frankenstein" star was also the presenter of the Best Actress award.

#LizaSoberano graced the red carpet at the #HIFF2024 Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/cnptrencqP — Avada KENdavra ( Taylor's Version ) (@simp4liskween) April 14, 2024

Meanwhile, former Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) President Liza Diño congratulated Dayoc for his film's latest achievement on Instagram.

"Saving the best for last….The Philippines FTW!!!! Congratulations Sheron Dayoc for winning the BEST FILM award in HIFF - Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival. This gripping feature film Produced by Sonny Calventoand Arden Rod B. Condez of Southern Lantern Studios was supported by the FilmPhilippines International Coproduuction Fund during my time in FDCP as head of the agency," Diño wrote on Instagram.

The Hollywood Reporter's Jordan Mintzer describes Dayoc's film as "realistic and determinedly fatalistic" view at Filipino gang life. It premiered at the 2023 Tokyo International Film Festival.

The other films in Dayoc's category include "13 Bombs," "Blue Imagine," "Dreaming & Dying," "Fire on the Water," "Last Shadow at First Light," "Oasis of Now," "Solids by the Seashore," "Tenement," "The Cursed Land" and "Wonderland."

The jury for the Southeast Asia Film award include film critics and directors such as Hoang Cam Giang, Nguyen Vo Nghiem Minh, Le Thanh Son, Dao Ba Son, Wahyuni Hadi, Janice Chua, Pham Hong Anh, Bao Nguyen and Oliver Pere, who was the artistic director of Cannes' Directors' Fortnight from 2004 to 2009.

