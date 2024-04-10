^

Jaclyn Jose, Gloria Romero lead honorees of FDCP's Parangal ng Sining 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 4:42pm
Jaclyn Jose, Gloria Romero lead honorees of FDCP's Parangal ng Sining 2024
MANILA, Philippines — The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) announced this year's honorees for its annual Parangal ng Sining, including a posthumous Honorary Distinction for the late actress Jaclyn Jose.

The event, Honor of the Arts in English, is the FDCP's annual bestowment of recognition to Filipino filmmakers for their significant contributions to the development of Philippine cinema.

"Through Parangal ng Sining, the FDCP aims to gather the creatives and stakeholders of the Philippine film industry to celebrate the role of cinema in distilling the nation’s cultural identity," the organization said. "It also aims to encourage Filipino artists, educators, and film institutions to continue to achieve and work for excellence in their craft."

Recipients of Lifetime Achievement Awards are "Queen of Philippine Cinema" Gloria Romero, actress-writer Boots Anson-Roa, film critic and professor Dr. Nicanor Tiongson, and veteran filmmakers Clodualdo "Doy" del Mundo, Jr. and Armando "Bing" Lao.

Non-individual recipients include the Society of Filipino Archivists for Film or SOFIA and the Sagip Pelikula ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project, both crucial in the preservation of the country's cinematic history.

Apart from Jose, the FDCP will bestow a Posthumous Award to the late film curator and archivist Teddy Co.

Other industry icons to be honored in an In Memoriam section include actors Ronaldo Valdez, Robert Arevalo, and Angie Ferro, veteran journalists Mike Enriquez and Mario Dumaual, impersonator Willie Nepomuceno, cinematographer Romy Vitug, and producer Deo Endrinal.

The FDCP recently announced that filmmaker Jose Javier Reyes was designated as its new chairman to replace Tirso Cruz III who resigned from the position last month for personal reasons.

The 2024 Parangal ng Sining will take place on April 19 at Seda Vertis North in Quezon City.

