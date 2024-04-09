^

Jose Javier Reyes named new FDCP chairman

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 11:08am
Jose Javier Reyes named new FDCP chairman
Direk Joey Reyes

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran director Jose Javier Reyes was designated as the new chairman of Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), replacing Tirso Cruz III. 

Cruz resigned from his post last March 13, 2024. 

FDCP announced the news on its Facebook account. 

"JUST IN: Director Jose Javier Reyes is officially appointed as the new Chairman and CEO of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) on April 8, 2024," it said. 

"Chairman Reyes is the successor of former FDCP Chair Tirso Cruz III. He will officially assume his position as the head of FDCP, bringing more than 40 years of expertise in the Philippine film industry to the national film council," it added. 

In a report by PEP before being designated, Reyes explained what are the possible scenarios if he will be placed as chairman of the council. 

“May mga bagay na puwede pang gawin. Puwede pang magturo. Yung mga kontrata na pinirmahan niya bago siya na-appoint, puwede pa niyang i-honor. Pero after na-appoint na siya, officially, wala na siyang kontratang puwedeng pirmahan. Limitado ka talaga," he said. 

“Nangangahulugan na kung ako ang maging next chair, ang puwede ko na lang gawin, yung mga kontratang nag-downpayment na sa akin. As long as I am chair, I cannot shoot anymore, so malaking sakripisyo. Will I accept it or not?"

"Mahirap pag nag-chairman. Ang daming mawawala sa yo. Ang dami mong dapat i-give up.”

