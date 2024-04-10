Paulo Avelino and Kylie Verzosa are paired in new OFW-themed film

After starring in the romantic drama, ‘Kasal,’ in 2018, although they didn’t have scenes together, Paulo Avelino and Kylie Verzosa are paired in the light romance, ‘Elevator,’ with director Philip King at the helm.

MANILA, Philippines — Paulo Avelino and Kylie Verzosa were previously in the cast of the romantic drama, “Kasal” (2018), directed by Ruel Bayani, although they didn’t have scenes together.

“That was my first film and the first time Paulo and I worked together,” shared Kylie. “Paulo became my acting coach then. I was very new in the business at that time. I have always wanted to work with him again.”

After six years, the two are paired in the light romance, “Elevator,” with director Philip King at the helm.

“Given this great material in ‘Elevator,’ with Viva and Rein Entertainment, Paulo and I finally got the chance to work together again,” asserted Kylie. “That makes it easier for us to work as characters and actors. Paulo has always been very quiet and very mysterious.”

“He kept the same persona all throughout the shoot. I really respect him as an actor. I really love working with him. I think he’s one of the hottest actors out there. Maalaga siya sa scene and I think we worked together well,” added she.

Kylie attested Paulo is such a really good actor. “What he did here in ‘Elevator,’ he showed a different character from all the other projects I’ve seen with him. He’s very diverse. With the story, we were able to showcase our respective characters.”

Paulo, who’s undoubtedly one of the hottest actors around, denied that filming “Elevator” was an awkward moment for both of them even after six years of not having worked together again.

Paulo plays Jared who has a bigger dream for himself.

“While filming, marami kaming script readings, workshops,” Paulo granted. “We fixed our characters before we started shooting. After I finished reading the script, it was very feel-good and inspiring.”

“Since we filmed in Singapore, I discovered with Kylie, she is really a head-turner. Minsan, nahihiya na akong tumabi sa kanya dahil baka mapa-away na ako.”

Paulo is nonetheless grateful for everything that has been happening in his career lately. “During the pandemic, we missed acting. We missed working. We needed to work to also earn,” he said.

“I’m very grateful that I have two TV shows that are now airing (‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’ on the Kapamilya Channel and ‘Linlang’ on Prime Video). Sumakto ang shooting namin for ‘Elevator’ last year,” he shared.

“This wouldn’t have happened kung hindi ako tinanggap ng mga manonood. That’s why I’m thankful to our TV audience. I’m hoping this film will also do good and I’ll be able to thank the moviegoers properly.”

In “Elevator,” Kylie plays Bettina, a career-driven and career-oriented woman. She works as an OFW (Overseas Filipino Worker) in Singapore, where a big chunk of the film was shot late last year. She’s at a point in her life where she is torn between choosing love or career.

Kylie is Bettina, whose goal in life is to become her best self.

“I guess I can relate to Bettina, in a way, because I’m very career-oriented, very driven and that’s what I like about my character,” Kylie granted. “Bettina is not your typical Pinay. She’s your modern Pinay. Her goal in life is to become her best self and work for her goals.”

Paulo, meanwhile, plays Jared, also an OFW in Singapore. “He has a bigger dream for himself,” he said. “He dreams about attaining the highest position in the company that he works for. His ideas cannot be executed because he has no capital for a business.

Upon meeting the executive assistant (Bettina) of Jared’s investor (played by Singaporean actor Adrian Pang), Jared’s life got messed up. He could not decide whether or not he would pursue his dream or his feelings for Bettina.

Director Philip King wrote and directed “Elevator” and the film hews close to his heart. “My lolo is a migrant from China,” he disclosed. “In a way, the story of Jared and Bettina, along with other OFWs and migrant workers in Singapore, was one of my intentions.”

Photos courtesy of Viva Paulo and Kylie in a scene from movie co-produced by Viva and Rein Entertainment.

“While doing research in Singapore, I talked to a lot of OFWs there. I tried to encapsulate how they make something of themselves. Bettina and Jared work hard abroad. But they cannot escape the fact that love happens somewhere along the way,” he added.

“It just turns your plans and your world upside down. Hopefully, even we shot ‘Elevator’ in Singapore, we are able to convey a different story for the viewers. We focus on characters punching up in their lives.”

“The ‘Elevator’ is a metaphor here. If you want to punch up in your life, that means you are in the abyss. I think it’s just like the elevator. It’s not stuck in just one floor. In a split second, you can go up or down,” he continued.

“That’s where Jared, Paulo’s character, is fighting for. What is important is he gets on and rides in the elevator. Fight. That was the driving thought in my head when I pitched this.”