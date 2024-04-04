^

Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos share love story highlights

April 4, 2024 | 12:00am
Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos share love story highlights
Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia have been together as boyfriend and girlfriend for seven years now. What makes them happy and smile are the smallest and biggest things. They also love to see the world together, with their social media pages featuring destinations here and abroad.
Hours pass like minutes when you are in love. This is true in the case of Gabbi Garcia and boyfriend Khalil Ramos who have been together for seven years now.

“Time flies so quick, kami hindi namin nararamdaman na seven years na pala kami,” declared Gabbi whose romantic ties with Khalil officially began in 2017. “Life is beautiful, very happy. We’re good.”

What makes them happy, Khalil added, “are the smallest things, the biggest things every day and even the slightest reward we’ve given ourselves is what makes us smile.”

Looking back at the beginning of their relationship, Gabbi and Khalil ruminated on their most memorable moments.

For Gabbi, nothing beats their first date with her parents dropping her off at the restaurant where Khalil was waiting. “It’s such a wholesome relationship na first date pa lang, he already met my parents.”

 

Her parents didn’t make Kahlil feel nervous at all “because they were actually very kind to me that they allowed me to take Gabbi home that night,” shared the actor.

Their first out-of-the-country experience was the second most memorable for Khalil. Gabbi was quick to tell that they were accompanied by her sister since her parents were strict.

What Gabbi considered the third highlight of their romance was their trip to New York and Canada last year, “and this time, we’re just the two of us. Iba na, seven years na,” she laughed.

“Ang pinaka-special doon would be the Jasper trip. It’s a six-hour drive from Calgary going to Jasper. Nasa gitna kami ng kawalan — with the moose, the bears, the deers. Khalil was driving for six long hours and it’s the most beautiful drive ever because we discovered a lot (about) each other.

Gabbi found Khalil as the most patient human being. “He’s so patient that I couldn’t believe how he was able to stand me in that six-hour drive.”

Khalil affirms the ability to laugh with each other is a true sign of vitality in a relationship.

Khalil and Gabbi enjoy the breathaking view of the Athabasca Glacier in Canada.

“(During the trip) I was able to validate the thought that I had the most fun (time) with her. She’s the most fun person I know that anywhere and everywhere we go, na pa kahit nasa wilderness kami or walang masyadong tao, when we’re together, we have fun,” said Khalil.

Having worked together for the first time in a movie, LSS (Last Song Syndrome), was memorable for Khalil given that it’s his first time to see Gabbi at work “because I didn’t know what she’s like in her workspace. I didn’t know her as Gabbi Garcia. I got to know her first as her true self Gabriella Louise Lopez. So, it’s very different and we were scared to work together.”

The celebrity couple is having fun in Taiwan.

Another highlight of their love story is their first kiss. It happened one evening in the poolside of a hotel. “It took five months after our first date when we had our first kiss,” revealed Gabbi. “Mga third month namin, ini-expect ko na malapit na, tapos fourth month wala pa ring kiss tapos ‘yung holding hands namin hindi pa consistent. Doon ko naramdaman na ganun pala maging conservative and I felt the respect talaga na he waited for the right moment. But I truly appreciated the gesture. I would always tell my friends that he’s so different,” she amusingly added.

The couple revealed that they have already been discussing marriage as they consider it as something for a couple to normally talk about.

“It’s a beautiful thing (to talk about). We have the same end goal. Even at the start of this relationship why waste time with someone you don’t want to end up with,” said Gabbi.

“From the get-go I feel like we were aligned that we want to keep this relationship special for the future,” the Sparkle GMA artist added.

Gabbi also shared that she prefers an intimate, quiet wedding, and she even already has an idea of the wedding gown she would like to wear.

Although they are both looking forward to ending up on the altar, Gabbi and Khalil said they still couldn’t help feeling pressure when people tell them to settle down. Thankfully, they can manage well whenever they are in that situation.

“I’m approaching my 30s,” declared Khalil. “And we both see starting a family eventually.”

