Daniel Padilla allegedly stopped Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' sequel — report

MANILA, Philippines — Daniel Padilla allegedly prohibited Kathryn Bernardo from doing "Hello Love Goodbye" (HLG) sequel with Alden Richards.

Veteran entertainment reporter Reggee Bonoan reported in Bandera that a source told her that the blockbuster movie's sequel was in the works right after it became successful when it was released in 2019, but Daniel prohibited his then girlfriend Kathryn to do it.

“Nu’ng kumita ang HLG, may follow-up agad sana at naka-set na kaso nagkaroon ng pandemya kaya 2021 dapat sinimulan. Eh, umarya ang lolo Daniel mo at binawalan si Kathryn na ‘wag gawin kaya hindi natuloy,” the source said.

Now that Daniel and Kathryn are already separated, the sequel will possibly be in the works, the source added.

“Eh, ngayong hiwalay na, itinuloy na. Wala nang bawal-bawal kay Kathryn ngayon. Gagawin niya ang alam niyang makagaganda sa career niya at saka kaibigan niya si Alden noon pa,” the source said.

"Hello Love Goodbye" was once the top grossing Filipino movie of all time with P880 million until Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera's 2023 movie, "Rewind," topped it with P900 million.

RELATED: 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' now officially highest-grossing Filipino film