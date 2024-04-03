^

Entertainment

Daniel Padilla allegedly stopped Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' sequel — report

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 2:42pm
Daniel Padilla allegedly stopped Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' sequel â�� report
'Hello, Love, Goodbye' stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards
Alden Richards via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Daniel Padilla allegedly prohibited Kathryn Bernardo from doing "Hello Love Goodbye" (HLG) sequel with Alden Richards. 

Veteran entertainment reporter Reggee Bonoan reported in Bandera that a source told her that the blockbuster movie's sequel was in the works right after it became successful when it was released in 2019, but Daniel prohibited his then girlfriend Kathryn to do it. 

“Nu’ng kumita ang HLG, may follow-up agad sana at naka-set na kaso nagkaroon ng pandemya kaya 2021 dapat sinimulan. Eh, umarya ang lolo Daniel mo at binawalan si Kathryn na ‘wag gawin kaya hindi natuloy,” the source said. 

Now that Daniel and Kathryn are already separated, the sequel will possibly be in the works, the source added. 

“Eh, ngayong hiwalay na, itinuloy na. Wala nang bawal-bawal kay Kathryn ngayon. Gagawin niya ang alam niyang makagaganda sa career niya at saka kaibigan niya si Alden noon pa,” the source said. 

"Hello Love Goodbye" was once the top grossing Filipino movie of all time with P880 million until Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera's 2023 movie, "Rewind," topped it with P900 million.

RELATED'Hello, Love, Goodbye' now officially highest-grossing Filipino film

vuukle comment

ALDEN RICHARDS

DANIEL PADILLA

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I'm single': Sarah Lahbati reacts to viral photo with mystery man in Hong Kong
play

'I'm single': Sarah Lahbati reacts to viral photo with mystery man in Hong Kong

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Sarah Lahbati shared her reaction to her viral photo with a mystery man in Hong Kong. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati reacts to romance rumors between ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial
play

Sarah Lahbati reacts to romance rumors between ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Sarah Lahbati did not seem to care if the romance rumor between her ex-husband Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Mas masakit &lsquo;pag galing sa kapwa Pilipino&rsquo;: Pia Wurtzbach holds back tears in addressing bashers&nbsp;
play

‘Mas masakit ‘pag galing sa kapwa Pilipino’: Pia Wurtzbach holds back tears in addressing bashers 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach stopped herself from crying as she read her Women’s Month manifesto at L’Oreal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach recalls working from &lsquo;artista&rsquo; to waitress, offered sexy roles
play

Pia Wurtzbach recalls working from ‘artista’ to waitress, offered sexy roles

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Apart from joining Binibining Pilipinas thrice before winning Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach revealed her other struggles, including...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards surprises Kathryn Bernardo with flowers at post-birthday celebration
play

Alden Richards surprises Kathryn Bernardo with flowers at post-birthday celebration

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards surprised Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo at her post-birthday party. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Internet users choose Alden Richards over Jericho Rosales for Kathryn Bernardo

Internet users choose Alden Richards over Jericho Rosales for Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
It looks like social media users prefer Alden Richards over Jericho Rosales to pair with Kathryn Bernardo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Morissette champions Bisaya music, hopes to do another song with KZ Tandingan

Morissette champions Bisaya music, hopes to do another song with KZ Tandingan

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Morissette thinks it's about time to put the spotlight on Bisaya songs, and the singer she has been working on new projects...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nancy McDonie to appear in 'Running Man Philippines,' wants to guest in teleserye

Nancy McDonie to appear in 'Running Man Philippines,' wants to guest in teleserye

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Korean-American singer Nancy McDonie has her eyes set on what projects she wants to do in the Philippines going forward.
Entertainment
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach, Iza Calzado admit people kinder to them because of beauty, privilege

Pia Wurtzbach, Iza Calzado admit people kinder to them because of beauty, privilege

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Actresses Pia Wurtzbach and Iza Calzado acknowledged that being beautiful, rich and famous are among the reasons why they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach to auction memorabilia for 10th anniversary as Miss Universe

Pia Wurtzbach to auction memorabilia for 10th anniversary as Miss Universe

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 hours ago
It has been almost 10 years since Pia Wurtzbach ended the Philippines’ 42-year drought for a Miss Universe crown, but...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with