^

Entertainment

How ‘The Simon and Garfunkel Story’ musical harmonizes generations

May Dedicatoria - Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 1:55pm
How â��The Simon and Garfunkel Storyâ�� musical harmonizes generations
The globally acclaimed theatrical concert showed the journey of the renowned duo, who created hits such as the hauntingly beautiful 'The Sound of Silence.'
Concert Republic / Facebook.com

MANILA, Philippines — Audiences from different generations sang along and reveled in the one-night-only performance of The Simon and Garfunkel Story as timeless melodies of folk-rock duo Paul Simon (played by James William Pattison) and Art Garfunkel (Charles Blyth) filled The Theatre at Solaire.

The globally acclaimed theatrical concert showed the journey of the renowned duo, who created hits such as the hauntingly beautiful “The Sound of Silence.”

The playlist also included “Hey Schoolgirl,” “He Was My Brother,” “Bleeker Street,” “Homeward Bound” and “Cecilia,” among others—combining live performances, nostalgic multimedia projections and heartfelt storytelling to weave an immersive experience into the lives and stardom of Simon and Garfunkel.

The musical narrated the duo's humble beginnings in Queens, New York, to their rise to fame in the 1960s, as well as their collaborations, conflicts and eventual breakup in the early ‘70s.

It creatively showed the tensions between the two musicians, as well as their individual struggles and triumphs. Despite their artistic chemistry, Simon and Garfunkel, who are now in their 80s, faced personal and professional challenges that ultimately led to their separation.

Their songs are also famous for exploring various themes, such as love, alienation and social change.

As Pattison strummed his acoustic guitar, his rendition was so authentic that it felt like Simon himself was on stage. Blyth accurately mimicked Garfunkel’s voice, transporting the audience back to the heyday of Simon and Garfunkel.

The musical showcased the enduring impact of the duo’s songs on popular culture and why their music continues to resonate across generations—the boomers, generation X and millennials, the ’90s kids who would wake up to ‘60s songs on the radio every Sunday or inherited their parent’s vinyl records.

As expected, the Filipino audience rose to their feet after the encore performance of “Bridge over Troubled Water” and “The Boxer.”

Concert Republic/Facebook.com

Accompanying Pattison and Blyth were Leon Camfield who played the bass guitar, Harrison White on keyboards and guitar, and Harry Denton on drums.

Directed by Dean Elliott and Cameron Potts, The Simon and Garfunkel Story was brought to the Philippines by Concert Republic.

Overall, The Simon and Garfunkel Story was a strong tribute not only to the legacy of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, but also to the universal power of music.

 

Join the global tour of The Simon & Garfunkel Story on Facebook and stay tuned for more concert updates from Concert Republic.

vuukle comment

SIMON AND GARFUNKEL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grateful Sarah G says Billboard award &lsquo;came at a time when I was doubting myself&rsquo;

Grateful Sarah G says Billboard award ‘came at a time when I was doubting myself’

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
This Women’s Month, Sarah Geronimo brought pride to the country after becoming one of Billboard’s 2024 Global...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karylle, Yael Yuzon renew vows on&nbsp;10th wedding anniversary

Karylle, Yael Yuzon renew vows on 10th wedding anniversary

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The couple renewed their promises to each other in a ceremony at the Church of Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University.
Entertainment
fbtw
LIVE updates: Oscars 2024

LIVE updates: Oscars 2024

1 day ago
The 96th Academy Awards began Sunday with host Jimmy Kimmel offering jokes about the major nominees, as "Oppenheimer" was...
Entertainment
fbtw
A front row experience of Ed Sheeran's songs and stories

A front row experience of Ed Sheeran's songs and stories

By Janelle Lorzano | 15 hours ago
Sheerios, including yours truly, felt nostalgic while singing Ed Sheeran songs during his Mathematics Tour last March 9 at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Steve Lawrence bids farewell

Steve Lawrence bids farewell

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
A voice from the past said goodbye last March 7. Singer and actor Steve Lawrence passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
David Licauco amazed by Kathryn Bernardo's humility, wants to have project with her

David Licauco amazed by Kathryn Bernardo's humility, wants to have project with her

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapuso star David Licauco reacted to a viral photo with Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda wants to hear eulogy for him while he's still alive

Vice Ganda wants to hear eulogy for him while he's still alive

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he wanted to hear his eulogy while he is still alive. 
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Apo Whang-Od grabs Piolo Pascual's private part

WATCH: Apo Whang-Od grabs Piolo Pascual's private part

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
A video of Apo Whang-Od grabbing Piolo Pascual's private part has been trending on social media. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscars 2024 fashion: Top 10 looks, who wore who

Oscars 2024 fashion: Top 10 looks, who wore who

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 18 hours ago
The 96th Academy Awards fashion parade on the red carpet reception simply continued the annual Hollywood spectacle that culminates...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with