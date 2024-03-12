How ‘The Simon and Garfunkel Story’ musical harmonizes generations

The globally acclaimed theatrical concert showed the journey of the renowned duo, who created hits such as the hauntingly beautiful 'The Sound of Silence.'

MANILA, Philippines — Audiences from different generations sang along and reveled in the one-night-only performance of The Simon and Garfunkel Story as timeless melodies of folk-rock duo Paul Simon (played by James William Pattison) and Art Garfunkel (Charles Blyth) filled The Theatre at Solaire.

The playlist also included “Hey Schoolgirl,” “He Was My Brother,” “Bleeker Street,” “Homeward Bound” and “Cecilia,” among others—combining live performances, nostalgic multimedia projections and heartfelt storytelling to weave an immersive experience into the lives and stardom of Simon and Garfunkel.

The musical narrated the duo's humble beginnings in Queens, New York, to their rise to fame in the 1960s, as well as their collaborations, conflicts and eventual breakup in the early ‘70s.

It creatively showed the tensions between the two musicians, as well as their individual struggles and triumphs. Despite their artistic chemistry, Simon and Garfunkel, who are now in their 80s, faced personal and professional challenges that ultimately led to their separation.

Their songs are also famous for exploring various themes, such as love, alienation and social change.

As Pattison strummed his acoustic guitar, his rendition was so authentic that it felt like Simon himself was on stage. Blyth accurately mimicked Garfunkel’s voice, transporting the audience back to the heyday of Simon and Garfunkel.

The musical showcased the enduring impact of the duo’s songs on popular culture and why their music continues to resonate across generations—the boomers, generation X and millennials, the ’90s kids who would wake up to ‘60s songs on the radio every Sunday or inherited their parent’s vinyl records.

As expected, the Filipino audience rose to their feet after the encore performance of “Bridge over Troubled Water” and “The Boxer.”

Concert Republic/Facebook.com

Accompanying Pattison and Blyth were Leon Camfield who played the bass guitar, Harrison White on keyboards and guitar, and Harry Denton on drums.

Directed by Dean Elliott and Cameron Potts, The Simon and Garfunkel Story was brought to the Philippines by Concert Republic.

Overall, The Simon and Garfunkel Story was a strong tribute not only to the legacy of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, but also to the universal power of music.

