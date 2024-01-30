^

Entertainment

Iconic ‘The Simon and Garfunkel Story’ to perform in Manila this March

Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 1:35pm
The Simon and Garfunkel Story is a globally acclaimed musical tribute to the iconic duo, spanning over 55 years of their timeless classics with unparalleled authenticity.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready for a musical journey through time as the internationally acclaimed cast of The Simon and Garfunkel Story, bring their sensational performance to Manila!

The night promises to be nothing short of unforgettable, filled with the timeless melodies and classic hits that have captivated audiences around the globe.

You will surely love this West End hit performance so save the date for this special concert, happening this March 2 at The Theatre at Solaire.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story is a globally acclaimed musical tribute to the iconic duo, spanning over 55 years of their timeless classics with unparalleled authenticity. The show not only chronicles the history of Simon and Garfunkel, but also includes favorites like, Mrs. Robinson, The Sound of Silence, Cecilia, Homeward Bound and Bridge over Troubled Water.

 

This successful production has left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, having performed in over 50 countries. Including three nine-month-long tours across Canada and the US, sold-out shows at the prestigious London Palladium, and a week-long residency at Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End.

The group was also able to perform in front of many celebrities including Art Garfunkel’s son, James. Moreover, The Simon and Garfunkel Story has just celebrated 10 years on tour.

Don’t miss this must-see international hit show! Here are the ticket prices (exclusive of ticket service charge):

PLATINUM - Reserved Seating – P6,350

SVIP - Reserved Seating – P5,350

VIP - Reserved Seating – P4,350

GOLD - Reserved Seating – P3,350

SILVER - Reserved Seating – P2,350

BRONZE - Reserved Seating – P1,350

Ticket sales for The Simon and Garfunkel Story are available from Solaire Box Office, Ticket World outlets and online at www.ticketworld.com.ph

Presented by Concert Republic, join the conversation online using the hashtags, #LiveMusicManila, #TheSimonAndGarfunkelStory and #TheSimonAndGarfunkelStoryMNL.

 

For more concert updates, check out Concert Republic’s website at www.concertrepublic.com or the following Facebook accounts: Concert Republic and The Simon & Garfunkel Story.

