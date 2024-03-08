‘Safe Skies, Archer’ stars Jerome Ponce and Krissha Viaje reveal real score

The newly-minted loveteam of Jerome Ponce and Krissha Viaje in “Safe Skies, Archer (SSA)” has gained a cult following, opening more windows of opportunity for the two.

“SSA” is the sequel to the Viva One adaptation of The University Series by Gwy Saludes, “The Rain in España.” KrisshRome, as their fans call their onscreen pairing, will also be starring in the upcoming horror series “Sem Break” exclusively on Viva One.

Krissha recalled during a recent signing event at Viva that when they were first introduced as an onscreen pair in an earlier presscon, they weren’t sure if it would become official or they would have another project as a tandem. But after getting a positive reception from viewers of “SSA” and viral clips on TikTok, that’s when they realized that their onscreen partnership works.

From there, they were offered more projects by Viva as well as individual projects.

In “SSA,” Krissha portrays the role of Yanna while Jerome is Hiro.

The former has appeared in an episode of “For the Love,” “Mary Cherry Chua,” “Greed,” and the first season of “The Rain in España.” She is also a singer who sang the original soundtracks (OSTs) of the “SSA series,” Payapang Alapaap.

Jerome, on the other hand, was part of series and films such as “Be Careful with My Heart,” “Martyr or Murderer,” “For the Love,” “Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko,” “Roadkillers,” and “A Glimpse of Forever.”

While taping the “SSA series,” they became more comfortable with each other. Jerome said it takes more than one project for co-actors to get comfortable, noting that he had collaborated with various actors before in TV, series, among others.

But in “SSA,” in less than six months of filming, he got along well with Krissha. “Alam niya kaagad kung ano yung mga dos and don’ts ko at work, like how I work on set, my character and internalization, and it goes the same with her. That’s what we discovered about each other.”

He continued, “I met Krissha after ‘The Rain in España’ and she was just exploring the acting world and the entertainment industry (at that time). She was more into performing (as an artist). And that’s the time I witnessed how she grew and she is relishing her (career).”

“Mabilis katrabaho si Jerome,” responded Krissha. She admitted there was a bit of awkwardness in their first few meetings, but they eventually clicked as they further worked together.

“We jibed for some reason. We talked right away to get more comfortable. We discovered common ground and from there, we connected.”

She further described Jerome as not only a “very generous” actor but also generous with his family, friends, and to her.

The two were caught off guard when they were asked if they were already an item.

“Kailangan ba kaagad-agad?” reacted Jerome on the query. “Hindi ba pwedeng… We haven’t talked about that yet… Kung ako nga marunong mag-antay, sana kayo din ‘di ba? It’s just our first project.”

“Honest, (it’s) spicy question,” commented Krissha with a sigh. “Well, for now we are focused on our work. So we don’t really talk about it, but we are enjoying each other’s company. That’s what I can say.”

But is it possible for them to fall in love with each other?

“Of course,” Jerome answered quickly. “Why not? Siguro yun naman na honest ako dun. And hindi impossible, malayo, malayo sa impossible.”