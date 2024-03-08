^

Entertainment

‘Safe Skies, Archer’ stars Jerome Ponce and Krissha Viaje reveal real score

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
March 8, 2024 | 12:00am
â��Safe Skies, Archerâ�� stars Jerome Ponce and Krissha Viaje reveal real score
Jerome Ponce and Krissha Viaje’s team-up in ‘Safe Skies, Archer’ has gained a cult following, opening more windows of opportunity for the two actors, together and individually.
ARTISTS AGENCY FACEBOOK PAGE

The newly-minted loveteam of Jerome Ponce and Krissha Viaje in “Safe Skies, Archer (SSA)” has gained a cult following, opening more windows of opportunity for the two.

“SSA” is the sequel to the Viva One adaptation of The University Series by Gwy Saludes, “The Rain in España.” KrisshRome, as their fans call their onscreen pairing, will also be starring in the upcoming horror series “Sem Break” exclusively on Viva One.

Krissha recalled during a recent signing event at Viva that when they were first introduced as an onscreen pair in an earlier presscon, they weren’t sure if it would become official or they would have another project as a tandem. But after getting a positive reception from viewers of “SSA” and viral clips on TikTok, that’s when they realized that their onscreen partnership works.

From there, they were offered more projects by Viva as well as individual projects.

In “SSA,” Krissha portrays the role of Yanna while Jerome is Hiro.

The former has appeared in an episode of “For the Love,” “Mary Cherry Chua,” “Greed,” and the first season of “The Rain in España.” She is also a singer who sang the original soundtracks (OSTs) of the “SSA series,” Payapang Alapaap.

Jerome, on the other hand, was part of series and films such as “Be Careful with My Heart,” “Martyr or Murderer,” “For the Love,” “Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko,” “Roadkillers,” and “A Glimpse of Forever.”

While taping the “SSA series,” they became more comfortable with each other. Jerome said it takes more than one project for co-actors to get comfortable, noting that he had collaborated with various actors before in TV, series, among others.

But in “SSA,” in less than six months of filming, he got along well with Krissha. “Alam niya kaagad kung ano yung mga dos and don’ts ko at work, like how I work on set, my character and internalization, and it goes the same with her. That’s what we discovered about each other.”

He continued, “I met Krissha after ‘The Rain in España’ and she was just exploring the acting world and the entertainment industry (at that time). She was more into performing (as an artist). And that’s the time I witnessed how she grew and she is relishing her (career).”

“Mabilis katrabaho si Jerome,” responded Krissha. She admitted there was a bit of awkwardness in their first few meetings, but they eventually clicked as they further worked together.

“We jibed for some reason. We talked right away to get more comfortable. We discovered common ground and from there, we connected.”

She further described Jerome as not only a “very generous” actor but also generous with his family, friends, and to her.

The two were caught off guard when they were asked if they were already an item.

“Kailangan ba kaagad-agad?” reacted Jerome on the query. “Hindi ba pwedeng… We haven’t talked about that yet… Kung ako nga marunong mag-antay, sana kayo din ‘di ba? It’s just our first project.”

“Honest, (it’s) spicy question,” commented Krissha with a sigh. “Well, for now we are focused on our work. So we don’t really talk about it, but we are enjoying each other’s company. That’s what I can say.”

But is it possible for them to fall in love with each other?

“Of course,” Jerome answered quickly. “Why not? Siguro yun naman na honest ako dun. And hindi impossible, malayo, malayo sa impossible.”

vuukle comment

KRISSHA

MARY CHERRY CHUA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Coco Martin shares final moments with Jaclyn Jose

Coco Martin shares final moments with Jaclyn Jose

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Coco Martin revealed that there were signs and premonitions of Jaclyn Jose saying goodbye. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mulan' star Ming-Na Wen joins new 'Karate Kid' movie with Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio

'Mulan' star Ming-Na Wen joins new 'Karate Kid' movie with Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Disney legend Ming-Na Wen has been included the cast for the upcoming "Karate Kid" movie helmed by franchise returnees Ralph...
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE officially announces 'Tahanang Pinakamasaya' shutdown; GMA-7 reacts

TAPE officially announces 'Tahanang Pinakamasaya' shutdown; GMA-7 reacts

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. officially announced that "Tahanang Pinakamasaya" will go off air. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens hosting Oscars pre-show for a 3rd time

Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens hosting Oscars pre-show for a 3rd time

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens is returning to the Oscars red carpet to host the ceremony's pre-show.
Entertainment
fbtw
Cannes remembers Jaclyn Jose

Cannes remembers Jaclyn Jose

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
The Cannes International Film Festival paid homage to its 2016 Best Actress Jaclyn Jose, the first Filipino and Southeast...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Daniel Padilla opens Filipino restaurant in Dubai

Daniel Padilla opens Filipino restaurant in Dubai

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Actor Daniel Padilla is now the co-owner of new Filipino restaurant that opened up at the Al Ghurair Center in Dubai,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Courage and hope: Sarah Geronimo accepts Billboard's Global Force Award

Courage and hope: Sarah Geronimo accepts Billboard's Global Force Award

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Pop singer Sarah Geronimo expressed immense gratitude upon accepting the Global Force award from Billboard's Women In Music...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo calls Mommy Divine her hero, wears Michael Cinco on Billboard red carpet

Sarah Geronimo calls Mommy Divine her hero, wears Michael Cinco on Billboard red carpet

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Pop singer Sarah Geronimo repped the Philippines well at the Billboard Women In Music ceremony in Los Angeles where she is...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My light': Gal Gadot gives birth to 4th child

'My light': Gal Gadot gives birth to 4th child

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot gave birth to her 4th child with husband Jaron Varsano.
Entertainment
fbtw
Dakota Johnson 'so open' to becoming a mom, adores Chris Martin's kids

Dakota Johnson 'so open' to becoming a mom, adores Chris Martin's kids

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actress Dakota Johnson expressed her openness to becoming a mother in the future, a role she sort of takes on at the moment...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with