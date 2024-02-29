^

Yael Yuzon proposes to wife Karylle on 'It's Showtime'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 2:36pm
Celebrity couple Yael Yuzon and Karylle
It's Showtime via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon proposed to wife Karylle on live television. 

In an episode of "It's Showtime," the hosts congratulated Karylle for the success of Filipino rock opera ballet "Rama Hari." 

Yael then appeared on stage, surprising Karylle. 

“I’m very proud as your loving husband,” Yael told Karylle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karylle (@anakarylle)

Vhong teased Yael, “'Di ba, Yael, 10 years na kayo?”

“Magti-10 years na kami na kasal. And alam mo, 'yung thing kasi na alam mo kasal na kayo ng 10 years, parang mas naa-analyze mo 'yung mga things through the ups and downs, mostly ups, pero sa mga downs mas naa-analyze mo 'yung mga things,” Yael answered. 

“Tapos kung sigurado ka back then, mas sigurado ka na now kasi meron na tayong 10 years together. Pero meron akong hindi nagawa before. So, I’m gonna do it now,” he added. 

The singer then bent his knee as he held the ring. 

“Will you marry me again?” Yael asked Karylle.

 “Yes,” she answered. 

Karylle and Yael tied the knot in a private ceremony in Silang, Cavite on March 2014.

KARYLLE

YAEL YUZON
Philstar
x
