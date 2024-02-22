'Woman of my dreams': Mark Leviste surprises Kris Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste compiled a video greeting from celebrities, family members and friends of Kris Aquino to celebrate her birthday last Valentine’s Day.

In Mark’s official Facebook account, celebrities such as Gary Valenciano, Martin Nieverra, Sarah Geronimo, Kim Chiu, Darren Espanto, Jed Madella and KZ Tandingan, to name a few, greeted Kris.

Mark also had a special greeting to Kris in the latter part of the video.

“Happy birthday to the woman of my dreams, my life and my universe. Last Christmas, I gave you my heart and you gave me yours too. You and the boys welcome me and the kids to your home. And for me, you are the best gift I could ever ask for.

“Kaya naman, hirap na hirap akong mag-isip kung paano kita susuklian o kung paano ako makakabawi sa inyo. I don't know exactly what to give you at the happiest and loviest time of the year, your birthday and Valentine's Day. Love, for you I just want to be right. And I wish that our love will continue to shine bright despite our ups and downs, breakups and breakdowns I’ll always cherish and I will always choose you.”

Mark said that he will join Kris in her health battle until she’s healed.

“On this special day, I also pray that God will bless you with improved health, unconditional happiness and continued prosperity. May the Lord always shine and be a light to those around you. I also thank God for blessing me and my family with such a wonderful woman, partner and friend on your birthday, at the Feast of Saint Valentine. And with all the angels and cupid's in heaven, I pray that they fill your heart with joy, peace and love.

“Basta love dasal at laban lang tayo. Ika nga ni Padre Pio, pray, hope and don't worry. Our Merciful Lord will listen to our prayers. Our God is massively bigger than any problem we perceive. Our father is working all things for our good and he loves us beyond measure.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all that you do. You mean the whole world to me, your loved ones, family and friends, as well as your fans and supporters. You've touched so many lives in so many ways. And I for one I am truly grateful for your love, care and kindness. Thank you for everything my love.”

Mark also thanked Darla Sauler, Cornerstone and Nice Print Photography for helping him take the videos for Kris.

“I love love love you so much, Kris. Have a good one and many more birthdays and blessings to come,” Mark ended his speech.

At the end of the video, Kris' sister Ballsy and sons Josh and Bimby greeted her on her special day.

