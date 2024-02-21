Ivana Alawi to give away all-expense paid trip to Taylor Swift Singapore concert

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ivana Alawi is giving away a VIP ticket and an all-expense paid trip to Singapore for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert.

In her Instagram account, Ivana said one lucky Filipino Swiftie will have the chance to watch Taylor live.

“Mamimigay tayo ng all-expense paid trip to Singapore from March 6 to March 8 para makanood ng Taylor Swift," she said.

"Kasama na do’n ang VIP ticket mo, ang airplane ticket mo, and also your food and your hotel.

“Lahat ay libre. Ang iisipin mo na lang ay ‘yung pagvi-video at pag-eenjoy mo habang nanonood ng idol nating si Taylor Swift,” she added.

Ivana said that the lucky participant needs a valid passport. Participants just need to follow her social media pages and share the video along with their favorite Taylor song lyrics.

The winner will be announced on February 22.

Taylor will be holding her Singapore shows on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9.

