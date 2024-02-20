Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino in 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' teaser

MANILA, Philippines — The first teaser for the upcoming Filipino adaptation of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim" dropped exclusively on Viu.

The teaser video is a preview of the first episode which introduces Paulo Avelino's character, a handsome but narcissistic vice-chairman of a major corporation.

Also introduced is his secretary played by Kim Chiu, who coincidentally shares the same name with the character.

"This is a demanding job... dapat, perfect lahat," Kim says as she demonstrates the many tasks she performs, culminating in her submitting her resignation form.

Avelino's character is taken aback as Kim has worked for him for many years, and he is willing to do everything to make her stay.

The preview ends with Avelino's character dropping as a question the series' title, and the title card reveals the show's arrival this March.

The original Korean show starred Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young as Lee Sung-hyun and the titular secretary Kim Mi-so.

Set to appear with Kim and Paulo in the series are Jake Cuenca, Janice de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Angeline Quinto, Pepe Herrera, Gillian Vicencio, Kaori Oinuma, and Cai Cortez.

Kim and Paulo previously starred together in the thriller series "Linlang," which led to fan speculations the two could be an item — a rumor aggravated following Kim's split with long-time partner Xian Lim last December.

